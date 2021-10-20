Ten years later, Libya is faced with a strange longing for Gaddafi

On 20 October 2011, Muammar Gaddafi was brutally killed, in an outburst of hatred and with a refinement of cruelty only comparable to the way he himself had ruled Libya for four decades.

Ten years later, Libyans are preparing to elect a new president, and one of the favorites is Seif al-Islam, the son Gaddafi was preparing to succeed him. What happened to make many Libyans want to return to a regime they had to shed so much blood to get rid of?

Found in a sewer pipe in Sirte, his hometown, armed with the golden pistol that symbolized his absolute power, Gaddafi, visibly confused, was dragged down the street as a rebel thrust an object, probably a rifle guillotine , in its anus, in the terrible ancient tradition of forced sodomization, execution with loss of dignity. As shocking as this scene did not surprise me.

Read more international news

In two trips to Libya that year, which totaled six weeks, I covered the beginning of the civil war in the east of the country and then the regime’s overthrow in Tripoli in August. The Libyans told me stories of the regime that created within me the image of a hospice where all the inmates — the 4 million Libyans — were mentally sane, but had to behave like madmen, to satisfy the delusion of the “directors” of the hospital, Gaddafi, his children and close helpers.

Some took me to the cells of Abu Salim prison in Tripoli and showed me the blood with which they themselves wrote messages on the walls after the torture sessions. One story I heard over and over was that they pleaded with the torturers “for God” and heard the answer: “God? Here there is no God. There is only Gaddafi”.

Just like in other Arab dictatorships – Egypt, Tunisia, Syria and Iraq – which eliminated all secular opposition, leaving religious resistance, to be arrested it was enough to go to the mosque five times a day, as Islamic tradition predicts, and grow a beard .

But nothing marked the population more than the regime’s collective punishments. Residents of Benghazi, the country’s second-largest city with 1 million inhabitants and epicenter of opposition, told of the punishments imposed by Gaddafi: the inoculation of the AIDS virus in 400 babies in a hospital, the shooting down of a commercial plane on the route to Tripoli, with 200 passengers killed, the discharge of sewage into Lake Benghazi.

The young fighters I lived with on the front lines of the civil war explained to me their decision to risk their lives in unequal combat, in which they faced missiles and tanks with rifles they had never wielded before: “It’s not worth living without dignity. It is better to die fighting than to be a slave”.

But the dream of freedom, democracy and justice did not materialize after the fall of Tripoli, which I witnessed, in yet another bloody battle, albeit a short one, around the 20th of August. Libya ceased to exist as a country, and returned to being an agglomeration of alliances of tribes and cities. It was already clear that this would happen in the weeks following the fall of Tripoli. I would ask the brigade leaders if they would not hand over their weapons and go back to their hometowns, and they would reply: “We need to stay in Tripoli for power sharing.”

This division has resulted in two major rival groups: the government of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, installed in Tripoli in December 2015 through a UN-mediated agreement, and the front led by General Khalifa Haftar, in the east of the country. This is after the result of the October 2014 elections was not accepted.

Sarraj has the support of Turkey and radical Islamic groups. Khalifa, opposed to mixing politics and religion, is supported by France, Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

UN Secretary General António Guterres went to Tripoli in April 2019 to try to mediate a negotiated exit from the conflict. However, he was the one who had to leave the Libyan capital in a hurry, when Haftar’s forces, which surrounded the city, began to bomb it. It is this violence and chaos that makes many Libyans yearn for the time when Gaddafi held the country united and stable under his iron grip.

In February this year, Sarraj left office and the country, paving the way for an agreement with the Haftar group, which culminated in Parliament’s decision earlier this month to hold elections on December 24th. It could be a chance for a new start for the Libyans. Or a return to a dark past.