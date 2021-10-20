Teresa uses Dumas to discover Luísa’s scam · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will use the charm and take advantage of the crush that General Dumas (Marcelo Valle) has for her to discover a set-up by Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Determined to get the better of Isabel’s (Giulia Gayoso) suitors, the countess of Barral will come up with a plan for the heiress to the throne to be alone with Gastão (Daniel Torres) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In scenes planned to air in this Wednesday (20) chapter , the empress will be surprised during dinner by the news of a trip by her daughters with the princes to Petropolis, in the company of Dom Pedro 2º’s mistress (Selton Mello) and Dumas. Irritated at not having been consulted, the monarch will seize the moment to put caraminho in her husband’s head.

“So are the three couples going?”, the Italian will ask Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) and Isabel. “Couples?” Peter will ask, jealous of the insinuation.

“Way of speaking. The Countess’s husband is on the other side of the world. Dumas going with her ends up keeping him company”, she will reply.

Later in the chapter, the princess of Naples will find it strange when Dumas appears in the palace with only his youngest daughter and Augustus (Gil Torres). “Isabel and Gastão alone in Petrópolis? That was the countess’s thing, wasn’t it?”, the monarch will react, in a tone of revolt.

“Admit it, General, this ‘unforeseen’ was ‘foreseen’ by the Countess of Barral,” she will add, leaving the military with no way out. “Not at all, Your Majesty. Nothing was premeditated. I really forgot my medications,” Dumas will allege.

Isabel’s mother, however, will not be convinced. “I already know him well. I know that I would never assume that this was a trick of hers”, concludes Teresa Cristina.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

