Tereza Cristina is willing to go to China to negotiate the resumption of beef exports – 10/19/2021 – Market

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, sent a letter to the chief minister of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) and made herself available to go to the Asian country to personally deal with the lifting of the suspension of beef sales to the Chinese, he informed the Brazilian agricultural paste in a note.

According to the statement, the minister is still awaiting a response from the Chinese authority and, therefore, there is no confirmed date for a meeting with the main buyer of the protein.

Exports of beef from Brazil to China were suspended on September 4 in compliance with a protocol signed between the two countries, which determines this course of action in the case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), known as “mad cow” “.

Brazil has confirmed two atypical cases of the pathology, but which do not pose a risk to the herd, according to an assessment by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

“In this same protocol (between Brazil and China), the steps for the resumption of trade are not defined. Thus, as agreed today, the decision is up to China. The revision of the protocol, which began in 2019, is one of many issues on the table under negotiation between the two countries,” stated the ministry.

Based on a mad cow case that occurred in 2019, when exports to China were suspended for 13 days, the Brazilian market expected that the stoppage in shipments would be removed within a similar period. However, the blockade has lasted 45 days, with no return from the Chinese.

The Ministry of Agriculture emphasized in the statement that Brazil was totally transparent with the Chinese health authorities, informing about the possibility of the disease even before the official confirmation, carried out by a Canadian laboratory.

“Since then, we have responded promptly and promptly to all requests for information sent to us. In addition, we forwarded a request for a technical meeting, not yet scheduled by the Chinese authorities, who claim to be analyzing the information sent.”

The ministry reaffirmed that there is no way to set a date for the resumption of beef exports to China, as the decision is not up to the Brazilian government and showed attention to the industry scenario.

“We have been following the situation of slaughterhouses closely and with concern,” said the ministry.

Last month, the suspension did not appear in the official export figures for the Brazilian protein, as loads certified before the stoppage were sent, but in October the daily average of Brazilian beef shipments has already dropped by almost half.

The volume of beef exported by Brazilians in the accumulated result for this month until the third week is at 45.69 thousand tons, according to data from Secex, less than a third of the total shipped in October last year, of 162,68 thousand tons.