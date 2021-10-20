Tesouro Direto: fixed rate rates return to record highs, while returns on inflation bonds retreat in this 4th

SAO PAULO – The market’s distrust of the government’s new income transfer program – which could lead to the complete abandonment of the spending ceiling – continues to weigh on business this Wednesday (20th).

To add even more unpredictability to the domestic scenario, the Special Committee can vote today on the opinion of the rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) on the PEC of precatório.

In this context, the market for government bonds traded via Tesouro Direto does not have a single direction this morning. Pre-fixed papers show an increase in rates, while interest paid on inflation-linked papers retreats.

In the first update of the day, fixed-rate bonds once again hit historic marks. The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2024 increased from 10.69% per annum, in the previous session, to 10.86% per annum – this is the highest percentage ever offered for this paper, which began trading in February 2020 .

At the same time, the rate paid for the paper maturing in 2031 was 11.57% per year, which represented an advance of 16 basis points in relation to the interest paid on Tuesday (19). The value is also a record for this role, which began to be offered in February last year.

In the opposite direction, the real interest paid on inflation-linked bonds retreated at the opening of negotiations. The real return paid by the IPCA+ Treasury with maturities in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest was 5.29% per year, compared to 5.40% per year in the previous session.

The same situation was seen with inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2035 and 2045. The remuneration offered by these papers dropped from 5.31% a year yesterday afternoon to 5.17% a year in today’s first update.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Wednesday morning (20):

Brazil Aid and PEC of court orders

Even after strong emotions in the previous session, Wednesday promises to be a long one for the financial market and for the economic team in Brasília. The highlight of the local agenda continues in Auxílio Brasil, which can come out of the ceiling, and in the voting of the PEC of the precatório.

After causing intense volatility in the market yesterday, the government opted to step back and canceled the ceremony in which it would announce Auxílio Brasil, an income distribution program that should replace Bolsa Família.

According to a survey by Reuters, the amount agreed between the political wing and the economic team was around R$ 30 billion outside the ceiling, but some articulations were already being made to increase the amount.

According to the newspaper Economic value, the aid ceiling provided for a monthly payment of up to R$300. However, during a ministerial meeting between Paulo Guedes (Economy), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and João Roma (Citizenship) with President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the The country’s representative would have insisted on a higher value, of R$400.

Leaving the Congress late yesterday afternoon, ministers Ciro Nogueira and João Roma said that it was not yet possible to finalize the text of the new government transfer program.

“We are still closing the text,” said Nogueira. Rome was on the same line: “That’s a lot of information. We thought about advertising, but it hasn’t validated yet”.

Also in the political scene, the Special Committee of the Chamber can vote today, at 2 pm, on the opinion of Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), deputy and rapporteur of the PEC of the precatório. The text had been presented in early October, but a request for a view postponed the vote.

The market is still monitoring the approval by the Chamber yesterday of a proposal that creates the Gás Social aid, with the objective of subsidizing the price of cooking gas for low-income families. The matter now goes to the Senate’s analysis.

international scene

Meanwhile, in the external scenario, the future indices of the American stock exchanges operate in a slight increase. The highlight abroad is the release of the Beige Book, a report by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) with comments on the current economic conditions, at 3 pm.

The market is also awaiting new definitions on the infrastructure investment package, which should be reduced from $3 trillion to $2 trillion in the US Congress.

Worries about global inflation run in the background but remain on investors’ radar. The consumer price index (CPI) in the euro zone increased 3.4% in September compared to the previous year, the highest level for the month of 2008.

In Germany, producer inflation (PPI) soared 14.2% in September compared to the same period last year, the biggest increase since October 1974.

