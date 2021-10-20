The billion-dollar purchase of the Santa Catarina-based Neoway is the largest in the history of B3

Closing of the transaction will be submitted to the approval of the shareholders’ meeting and is subject to the implementation of some conditions precedent

This Tuesday (19), B3, a stock exchange headquartered in São Paulo, announced that the purchase agreement that signed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Neoway Tecnologia Integrada Assessoria e Negócios, a technology company from Santa Catarina, was closed. . However, the deal will be submitted for approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

In a notice of material fact sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the company says that the funds will come from B3’s free cash. Neoway is a company specializing in data analysis and artificial intelligence for business. The amount paid is R$1.8 billion.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the implementation of certain conditions precedent usual in this type of transaction, including its approval by the Brazilian Securities Commission and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense.

According to the buyer, the acquisition of Neoway is in line with B3’s strategy of developing data and analytics for the financial and capital markets, as well as credit and retail, serving both financial clients and clients in other markets.

“The acquisition will bring capabilities data science and analytics complementary to those of B3, contributing to increase the capillarity of existing data products and time-to-market future releases, in addition to strengthening engineering and data modeling via intellectual capital and a well-established platform. Neoway’s management will take place with great independence to preserve its flexibility and strong culture of innovation”, he informed, in a note.

Neoway is one of the largest analysis and artificial intelligence companies in Latin America, offering services that generate productivity and precision in decision making in sales and marketing, credit, fraud prevention, compliance and legal intelligence.

Work is carried out in approximately 20 major sectors, including finance, automotive and transportation, consumer goods, collection and recovery, civil construction, oil and gas, healthcare and technology.

Founded in 2002, Neoway has more than 450 employees in three offices (in addition to Florianópolis, it is present in São Paulo and Brasília), more than 500 clients, and has projected net revenue of R$ 190 million for 2022.