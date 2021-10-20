“THE FALL”: Gloria Groove takes off and hits new peak on Spotify

The update of the most listened music charts on Spotify has great news this Tuesday (19). “The fall”, latest single from Gloria Groove, climbed more than 20 positions in the new Spotify Brazil update, which is a great result! What flavor!

In your fifth day on the charts, drag queen’s song reached eleventh place over 487,000 plays, becoming his best solo performance in the most disputed hit parade in the Brazilian market. In the previous update, the range was #38, having the peak surpassed. Previously, the singer’s peak had been with “Good thing“, from 2019.

See the data:

For the next few days, “The fall” is expected to reach new peaks with entry into major editorial streaming playlists. Independent artist, Gloria Groove managed to impact new audiences with this track. It is noteworthy that the organic support of the artistic class is also expressive.

For the next few months, Gloria Groove prepares the release of the album “lady east”. The album will be the artist’s first full album, described as very pop. Anxious?

Gloria Groove says “Lady East” will be her “big pop album”

Gloria Groove met with the press last Friday (15th) to talk about their newest single, “The fall“, which in addition to powerful lyrics about the culture of cancellation, also came with a very well produced clip, unlike anything the drag queen had ever presented. The song is already a preview of what we can expect from “lady east“.

The next album from Gloria Groove, the long awaited “lady east“, there is no preview yet. However, fans are already looking forward to hearing the album, especially after “The fall“, one of the draag queen’s most daring works to date. Which already shows how much the artist has changed since the release “the proceed“of 2017.

For Glory, this break was important for your work to stay easier. “It’s easier today to make an album. Things are more accessible, I can delegate better, better prioritize what I want to do“he declared. “I can trust my will more, my perspective“, complete.

And the difference between today’s Gloria and 2017’s are their experiences. “In ‘Proceder’ I had already experienced other things and I wanted to stand out as a drag queen and rap was fundamental for that.“, he said. “The study I went into after that was learning to popularize my speech“he explained.

The artist also said that nowadays they don’t charge as much. “I don’t charge if I can’t write, I respect my process“, said the artist.

“O ‘lady east” encompasses a little of everything I’ve been doing, it’s going to be my big pop album. He’s going to embrace everything you’ve seen me do,” he revealed.

According to the Gloria Groove, the references are many, passing through Thiaguinho and Lady Gaga. A good mix!