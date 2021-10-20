The Farm: Bil Araújo, Valentina Francavilla, Gui Araujo and Lary Bottino are in Roça

This Tuesday (19), it was voting day in “The Farm 13“, from Record, for the formation of Roça this week. Winner of the Farmer’s Test last week, Dayane Mello indicated the first pawn for the dispute: Bil Araújo.

Gui Araujo was the pawn with the highest number of votes of the other participants, and occupies the second vacancy in the Roça this week. The entrepreneur ended up pulling for the third wave Valentina Francavilla.

The fourth and last member of this first stage of the formation of the Roça was decided in the dynamics of Resta Um. Each participant, starting with the last nominee, Valentina, saves a pawn. The last one left unsaved joins the trio.

lary bottino she ended up not being saved by anyone and was the fourth and last member of Roça. With the nomination, the influencer had the right to veto one of the other three roceiros of the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (20). Lary chose Valentina.

With this, Bil, Gui Araujo and Lary compete in the Farmer’s Test. The winner or winner escapes public voting on Thursday (21), becomes Farmer of the week and gains immunity next week.

