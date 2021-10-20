The island in the Pacific mistaken for an oceanic ‘black hole’

A satellite image taken with the Google Maps tool went viral after being published on the Reddit platform and sparking speculation because of a mysterious appearance.

The original image was published without any coordinates, and curious users began to comment that the landform looked like a “black hole”.

Later, after a more rigorous investigation of users who identified the location on a map, it was learned that, in reality, its appearance was due to an “optical effect”.

But before that, several unsupported theories proliferated on social networks.

The image

The photo shows a geological formation shaped like an isosceles triangle and surrounded by the blue ocean.

Its white outline appears to be seawater foam being “swallowed” by the dark center of the formation.

It was speculated whether the formation was an oceanic black hole (or aquatic vortex) or an underground volcano whose igneous rocks were responsible for the dark blue color. There were even those who said it could be a “shorts triangle” or the island of the TV series lost, in which the characters survive a plane crash that crashed on a mysterious island.

The island of Vostok, Kiribati

Until, finally, the explanation came that it was a low-quality satellite image taken of an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean. A link to the GeoEye geolocation site shows the island more clearly.

The GeoEye image points out that the “mysterious” formation is actually Vostok Island in the Republic of Kiribati, a country located in Oceania and made up of atolls and islands.

The island, named after a boat owned by a Russian explorer who discovered it in 1820, is protected as a sanctuary that houses important colonies of seabirds.

One of the users who identified it pointed out that there is no evidence that the island has been colonized by humans — information confirmed by the encyclopedia Britannica, which points out that the island has no inhabitants.

Vostok was even temporarily claimed by the US and the UK in the 1800s, and in 1979 it was recognized as part of Kiribati and, in that same year, was designated a wildlife sanctuary.

Because of this, the island arouses the interest of the scientific community that studies climate change.

There are fears that Kiribati may be the first country in the world to disappear as sea levels rise as a result of global warming — and melting glaciers.