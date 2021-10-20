the life of Gordo, the drug dealer who dreams of being Pablo Escobar

The notebook seized at the home of drug trafficker Anderson Lacerda Pereira, the Fat, 41, was on the table in the police office. They left it open to a page that read: “Born in the cradle of criminality, we understand that money attracts a lot of trouble and we become violent. Between death and bitterness there is respect and honor for the sacred tradition.”

Two lines below the first paragraph, the text continued: “There have been many wars for respect for the rule. Fortunately, everything in life has a solution; death is the reasonable institute for traitors and conspirators.” The text came right after a page occupied by a poem about the office of magistrates. And concluded: “Errors are irrevocable”.

It was this logic that crossed the path of the prosthetic Emerson Fernando da Silva. He was last seen when he was at the 49th Police District, in São Mateus, on the east side of São Paulo. It was December 30, 2016. Employee of a dental clinic, Silva went to the place to receive what his bosses “owed him”. He ended up handcuffed and tortured by two men – one of them, Pereira’s adopted son. In a moment of distraction from the torturers, the prosthetic was left alone in the room. She was then able to pick up her cell phone and ask a friend for help. Before long, the Military Police arrived at the clinic and took everyone to the police station.

The clinic, according to police, was one of 38 that Pereira used to launder money obtained from international drug trafficking. He was then free, after being arrested in Operation Alquimia, by the Federal Police (PF), in 2010, accused of selling lidocaine and caffeine to traffickers to mix in the drug.

“While the occurrence was being registered, Emerson was lured out of the police station and kidnapped. He was never seen again. His body was never found,” said delegate Fernando Santiago, of the State Department of Narcotics Investigations (Denarc). Santiago suspects that Emerson’s fate can be explained by what he discovered by investigating the drug dealer.







The drug dealer Anderson Lacerda Pereira, Gordo, lives a luxurious life in a mansion in Bolivia Photo: Reproduction / Estadão

Gordo was known for having created a scheme that mixed drug trafficking with money laundering, through social organizations contracted by city halls. It came to dominate the contracts in the Health area of ​​Arujá, a city with 90 thousand inhabitants in Greater São Paulo.

Accused of being one of the leaders of Narcosur, the drug cartel of the PCC and its associates, Gordo is on the run. Police are sure he is living in the Santa Cruz de La Sierra region of Bolivia with other cartel leaders. Recently, the police found clues of his passage through Recife. In June 2020, he hurriedly left his apartment before the arrival of police officers carrying out Operation Soldi Sporchi (Dirty Money) search and arrest warrants.

NOTEBOOKS

One of these officers was Chief Santiago, who coordinated the operation. “He escaped with his 25-year-old son Gabriel Donadon.” Donadon is accused of creating a farce to try to dismantle the investigation that cornered his family – everything was recorded in notes made by his father, who kept notebooks where he wrote his plans and analyzed scenarios and hypotheses on how to face his enemies and the actions of the police.

Santiago soon understood that he had in front of him unprecedented material to understand how the mega-trafficker’s mind worked. The delegate read and analyzed documents for months to decipher codes and profile Gordo. “His goal is to be like the big Colombian and Mexican drug dealers. This is the model he follows,” he said.

Pereira is not the first criminal in history to use great criminals from reality or fiction as a mirror. In 2009, the São Paulo Civil Police surprised a member of the slot mafia in the Sorocaba region who used the lines of the character Michael Corleone, from O Poderoso Bosão, as an example of how to act in the world of crime.

With Gordo, the police seized books that show their interest in improving their procedures. Here were Nicholas Machiavelli’s The Prince; Hitler, by Joachim Fest; Cosa Nostra, The Judge and Men of Honor, by Giovanni Falcone; and Minha Vida with Pablo Escobar, by Jhon Jairo Velasquez, the Popeye. “He turned mafia stories into a kind of self-help literature,” said the chief. Gordo was also dedicated to business management and studied financial mathematics.

SONG

He was also interested in the story of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the Lord of Heaven, born in Guamuchilito, Sinaloa, Mexico. The Mexican ‘narco’ was responsible for assembling a large fleet of planes to bring Colombian cocaine from the Medellín cartel to Mexico in the 1980s. It then dominated drug trafficking along one of the main routes of entry into the US: Ciudad Juarez. It was with the name of the hometown of Fuentes that Gordo named one of his properties – a farm – and even planned a logo for the place.

The police chief keeps a file on his computer with a song Gordo said he had recorded. Inspired by the “narcocorridos”, he ordered the recording of the song in his honor in Mexico, according to the police. A humble being tells what Gordo’s story would be. The corrido is a Mexican rhythm, used by drug dealers in that country like funk in Rio. Many of the drug dealers – as shown in the series breaking bad – are “honored” with scurries.

In the hurried escape, Pereira left behind four cell phones with dozens of files recovered by technical expertise. There are a series of photos of planes being inspected in Bolivia. A folder contained the files with photographs of trips taken by Gordo and his family in Bolivia. They visit malls, arrive at an airport, buy jewelry, test for cocaine purity, record business meetings at a restaurant, parties, company facades – including a clinic they would own – and even an emu.

Gordo still had time to devote himself to poetry. He wrote octaves and sonnets. He talks about his life, loves, his mother and crime. In one of the sonnets, the first triplet opens: “I who am avowedly anti-state / may hypocritically call it mafia or organized crime.” In another text, it says “to live between love and hate in a strange environment”. He also recorded a strange prayer: “Oh, God help us to keep our hatred alive,” which ended with the phrase: “Kill, may God forgive.”

From Pablo Escobar, the drug dealer copied the zoo into one of his properties. He had cages and nurseries built. A lake completed the place, where he started to breed alligators. It was there that the police suspect that the dealer had disposed of the body of the prosthetic. All according to the principles he once listed at the end of one of his notebooks: “I can forgive; forgetting is something else.”

Posts show Canary Islands route and structure in Europe

WhatsApp messages retrieved from the cell phones of Anderson Lacerda Pereira, o Gordo, show the trafficking route maintained by Narcosur between the Canary Islands and Africa, in addition to showing data on the presence of the First Command of the Capital (PCC) in 12 countries, exhibiting the heads of the faction in each of them, in addition to those responsible for the group’s communications: the so-called salveiros, who must receive and pass on the “salves” issued by the Final Tuning, the group’s summit.

Of the countries mentioned in the faction’s zap, six are European. They show the structure and affiliates in Portugal, Spain, Holland, Switzerland, France and Italy. Investigations by the Department of Narcotics (Denarc), of the São Paulo Civil Police, show that the PCC has appointed a bandit known as Betinho to manage the business in the United States. In 2014, the PCC began to set up its American structure in Florida because of the impossibility of operating on the Mexican border, dominated by the Mexican cartels, with which the organization began to maintain contact.