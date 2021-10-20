The most expensive gasoline in the country is registered in RS for R$ 7.49 per liter

The survey of prices by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) carried out in the week of October 10th to 16th showed that the most expensive price for regular gasoline paid in the country was R$ 7.49 in the municipality of Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul. The cheapest price for the same item was R$ 5.29 in the municipality of Cotia, in São Paulo.

In Rio Grande do Sul, in a total of 292 service stations surveyed, the average price of regular gasoline was R$ 6.61.

The average prices of hydrated ethanol rose in 18 states and the Federal District last week, according to the survey. In another 8 states, prices retreated.

In posts surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol rose 0.92% in the week compared to the previous one, from R$4.775 to R$4.819 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producer, consumer state and with more evaluated posts, the average price of hydrated was R$ 4,627 per liter, up 1.38% compared to the previous week.

The minimum price registered for the week for state ethanol, R$ 4,592, was registered in Mato Grosso. The highest average state price was registered in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 6,277.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 3.57%. The state with the highest increase in the period was Roraima, where the liter rose 6.38% in the month.

In the weekly calculation, the biggest increase in price was also observed in Roraima, with an advance of 3.11%, to R$ 5.635 per liter.

Possible lack of fuel

Even with the high fuel prices, on the 9th, Petrobras increased the average price of its gasoline to distributors by 7.2%, at 2.98 reais per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of 20 cents/liter, the company declared. According to the company, the readjustment of gasoline took place after 58 days of stability.

The state-owned company confirmed yesterday that it will not be able to meet all orders for the supply of fuel for November, which would have come above its production capacity, triggering an alert for distributors, who pointed to the risk of shortages in the country.

The oil company said, in a statement, that it received an “atypical demand” for fuel supply orders for the next month, well above previous months and its production capacity, and that it would only be able to plan to meet them very early. .

After criticism for the announcement of non-fulfillment of demand next month, the oil company reiterated that it is not breaking contracts, going against the complaint of a group of distributors. According to these companies, the state-owned company would be imposing quotas on the supply of gasoline and diesel oil for next month. The case was taken by the distributors to the ANP.

truck drivers strike

The president of Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, told the UOL News that the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) has 15 days to choose between Petrobras shareholders or truck drivers, otherwise there will be a strike in the sector from November 1st.

On the truck drivers’ agenda are items such as compliance with the minimum amount of road freight, special retirement for the category — after 25 years of work — and the change in Petrobras’ pricing policy for fuels to reduce diesel fluctuation.

A time has come that President Jair Bolsonaro’s government must choose. Or shareholders or truck drivers and the middle class. He has to choose. Now you have to choose. He has 15 days to choose.

Wallace Landim on UOL News

Chorão even mocked the government’s position of seeing an empty threat in the workers’ demands.

According to an investigation by Estadão, the federal government sees the mobilization as threats made before — and which, once again, should not be carried out.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo and Reuters