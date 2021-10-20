The second Boeing 737 MAX 8 that one day will be owned by Gol lands in Brazil

Illustrative photo: Vihaannnn, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





Last Friday (15th), the Boeing 737 MAX 8 with registration number N536RL (msn 44864) landed at Confins International Airport, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Despite the US registration, this aircraft will soon be incorporated by Gol Linhas Aéreas with a Brazilian registration to be disclosed.

This is the second jet to arrive in Brazil as a result of a lease from GECAS. The two aircraft that are in Brazilian territory are the result of an original order from the Indian Jet Airways, which went bankrupt and had its orders closed.

The other jet, with registration number N533RL (msn 43615) arrived in early August and should receive the PS-GPA registration. It will be GOL’s first plane with the PS- prefix, and the company so far only uses planes with the PR- prefix, but in March of this year it had booked planes with this new series released by ANAC, as shown here.

Image: Radarbox

Despite being three years old, these aircraft have never flown commercially. There is no public information on a date to be registered by GOL and incorporated into the fleet.

There is also no publicity about how many ex-Jet Airways aircraft will come to GOL, but these planes arrived with the Indian company’s seat configuration, which includes the executive and has a capacity for 174 passengers, and GOL currently has its 737 MAX 8 configured for 186 passengers – they are expected to be reconfigured.

So far, Gol has incorporated 14 Boeing 737 MAX to its fleet. In the next few days, another one arrives straight from the factory. The company’s expectation is to end the year with 28 units.



