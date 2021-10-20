The Serra-Talhada doctor who brought 11 thousand lives to the world – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism of Serra Talhada and Region

Photos: Farol de Noticias/Max Rodrigues

Published at 4:56 am this Wednesday (20)

Every minute of his story values ​​honesty, because for him, man and honor are one. Exercising and propagating gratitude with one of the many virtues of humanity and defending that the greatness of a professional does not consist in receiving honors, but in deserving them, and in fact the obstetrician, general surgeon and sonographer Dr. João Cosme is deserving of all honors he has received during his career in the medical profession and for the more than 11,000 lives he has brought to the world.

The report of Lighthouse had the honor of enjoying a chat with this icon of local medicine, the oldest practicing physician in Serra Talhada, aged 82, with 53 years of dedication to his patients, fellow countrymen and especially to the humble and needy. For Dr. João Cosme, working with dedication, ethics and purpose justifies life. The obstetrician lost his mother, Dona Alta Maria de Magalhães, at age 3, during the birth of her third child, because there was no doctor at the hospital who knew how to remove the placenta. Even as a child, people said he would be a doctor. He had got it into his head that he was going to find out that his mother had died, found out and decided to study medicine and specialize in obstetrics.

TRAINING AND PERFORMANCE

João Cosme Magalhães graduated in medicine from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Pernambuco in 1968. He applied to work as an obstetrician while still studying medicine in 1966, after receiving the chair of obstetrics at the college, he became a resident at the maternity hospital of Casa Amarela and at the Bandeira Filho Maternity Hospital in the Afogados neighborhood in Recife. After graduation in 1968, he returned to the Sertão to take over the city of São José do Belmonte, there was no hospital or other doctors. At the time of Governor Nilo Coelho, the health secretary had been Dr. João Cosme’s teacher and on a visit to the city broke the news that he would bring a hospital to Belmonte because he was competent enough to manage a hospital. In 8 months they opened the unit and he himself trained the entire work team due to the shortage in the region.

After 10 years of work at the Alta Magalhães Mixed Health Unit, the hospital inaugurated in Belmonte, Dr. João Cosme was invited to take over the direction of Hospam and came to live in Serra Talhada, spent approximately 12 years in management and, even after retiring , continued working in the hospital unit until completing 80 years and 50 years in the profession. Not willingly, but he should comply with a law, the state does not accept octagenarians working under contract. He was also director of Hospital São Vicente from 2000 to 2004, where he continues to work. In addition, he works at Hospital São Francisco and maintains his office. He has always worked in the area of ​​obstetrics and general surgery, due to the profession’s need and to assist in the diagnosis of his patients, he specialized in ultrasonography and has already performed about 15 thousand ultrasounds.

CHALLENGES AND MIRACLE

The surgeon went through many challenges during the procedures with huge, complicated surgeries, and most of the time without many resources to help, but with experience and divine help all procedures were carried out without defeat. Despite his age and the challenges he has already experienced, Dr. João Cosme’s desire is to continue working as long as he has motor coordination, favorable vision and his brain thinking well until the last days of his life. he revealed to the Lighthouse who is in love with the poor because the rich already have someone to take care of them and this care brings them closer to people and feels the presence of God at their side.

During his 53-year history in medicine, a fact that most moved him was with a patient who he himself applied the anesthesia, he himself operated only with the help of a nursing technician that he prepared while working in São José do Belmonte. The patient arrived at the hospital in the arms of people, pale, blood pressure almost at zero, after being attacked by her husband with a brick in the abdomen, in the last months of pregnancy. She was already a patient of Dr. João Cosme.

“I did the physical exam immediately, I put my hand on her abdomen, I felt the baby was loose inside the abdominal cavity, I pushed the stretcher towards my operating room, we changed clothes quickly, I managed to get her vein, I got blood , at the time, I used to capture blood myself, perform the intravenous infusion. I had a patient whose blood was O+ and this lady was the salvation, I collected 350ml of her blood, I managed to make this infusion and open the patient. There was a moment when the patient almost woke up, I had already taken the baby, taken the placenta, I was completing the closure of the uterus because she had a rupture due to the trauma caused by the brick”, recalled the doctor, continuing:

“She opened her eyes as if she were going to be under narcosis and said: ‘my fi, take me to the hospital, a woman here is telling me that if they take me to Dr. João he’ll save me.’ I felt the presence of someone special at that moment. She went back to sleep, I closed the uterus, the abdomen, after 7 days we removed the stitches, she didn’t have a stitch and she went home smiling and satisfied. This was a very big challenge in my life. The baby died because he didn’t receive oxygen and lost all the blood he had when the uterus ruptured, he had an acute anemia and died, when I opened it, he was already dead. There was a parish priest in Belmonte, a Frenchman, who when he learned that he was with this lady in the maternity ward he went and gave her extreme unction, applied the sacraments and hoped that she would not come out alive. When he saw that she survived he said: ‘it was a miracle’, that really moved me.”

JOHN COSME VERSUS DR. JOHN COSME

João Cosme, as a person, did not learn to be neither ambitious, nor envious, nor false nor ceasing to be popular for various reasons, first due to his origins as a country man and to be close to the humble. He is a human being grateful to God for fulfilling all the dreams he designed and for keeping in his heart the desire to fight for the less fortunate. Values ​​a lot for the balance between the family. Dr. João Cosme has always had honesty as a professional nature, he is neither sold nor bought, he fulfills his duty and when he is not able to perform any procedure, he humbly communicates and suggests looking for a specialist in the area. As a professional you also retain the virtue of gratitude as a daily habit.

OTHER CRAFTS

Dr. João was raised on the Icó farm, near Saco da Roça and even after he graduated as a doctor he kept his origins, continued with his life in the countryside, raising cattle, goats, sheep, horses and running oxen. He was a cowboy for many years, one of the best in the region, he collects the nearly 100 trophies of the numerous cowboys who participated. He was also a councilor in the government of former mayor Augusto César and contributed to important projects for Serra Talhada and is a professor and preceptor at the Federal University of Pernambuco. During the pandemic, he also decided to write and already has two works to be published, one on his life story and another on the genealogy of the Magalhães family, founders of Serra Talhada, from Agostinho Nunes de Magalhães to the Magalhães of today, adding to 12th generation.