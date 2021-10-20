The store where a delegate was the target of racism had a code to alert employees about ‘suspicious’ customers, witnesses point out

RIO — The Zara store in Fortaleza where a black delegate was prevented from entering last month had a audible code that alerted employees to the entry of “suspicious-looking” customers at the location who would need to be monitored. This information came from witnesses during an investigation carried out by the Civil Police of Ceará, which indicted the Portuguese Bruno Filipe Simões Antônio, 32, as manager, for the crime of racism committed against Ana Paula Barroso on September 14th.

According to the portal of “Diário do Nordeste”, delegate Sérgio Pereira said that current and former employees of the store reported in testimony that the warning “Zara zerou” was issued over loudspeakers when “non-standard” people entered the establishment. The rule was, according to witnesses, for black people who would be “badly dressed”. Two former employees also reported episodes of bullying.

“From then on, this person was accompanied by employees, not to be assisted, but in that situation of uninterrupted surveillance. Because she left the client profile and started to be treated as a suspect profile,” said Pereira.

Among the people interviewed by the investigators is a 27-year-old black woman, who reported, on social networks, having gone through a similar situation, at the end of June this year, in the same store.

In a statement, Zara stated that it is “a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent values ​​and inseparable from the corporate culture”.

Images analyzed by the Forensic Investigation of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) and by the Department of Police Intelligence (DIP) of the PC-CE demonstrate the indictee’s discriminatory attitude. The store’s internal circuit shows the differential treatment given to the victim. In the video, it is possible to see when she is expelled, and, minutes before, the same employee attended to a client who was not wearing the mask correctly. Other similar situations were filmed, in which white clients were not approached to use the mask correctly.

To have access to the visual material, it was necessary to comply with a search warrant and seizure of the store’s electronic equipment, which took place on September 19th. The warrant was requested by the Civil Police after the store refused to provide the material, as according to a Zara employee, an evaluation of the store’s legal department would be necessary and, only after this analysis, would feedback be given on the availability of the recordings made by the cameras .

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of the State of Ceará (SSPDS/CE) highlighted that the manager’s conduct fell within article 5 of the Racial Crimes Law — for “refusing, preventing access to commercial establishments, refusing to serve, serve or receive customer or buyer”, with penalty of imprisonment of one to three years.

As for the store, the police informed that it may be held liable in the civil sphere for moral damages, since in article 932, item III of the Civil Code, it says that “the employer or principal, by their employees, is responsible for civil reparation , servants and agents, in the performance of the work they are responsible for, or because of it”.

The investigations were carried out by a collective of delegates from the Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM) of Fortaleza, and the details of the police work were disclosed this Tuesday at the headquarters of the Civil Police Superintendence, in the center of Fortaleza, at a press conference .

Read Zara’s note on the case below:

“Zara Brasil, which did not have access to the police authority’s report until it was released in the media, wants to say that it will collaborate with the authorities to clarify that the store’s performance during the Covid-19 pandemic is based on the application of protection protocols health, since the government decree in force establishes the mandatory use of masks in public environments. Any other interpretation not only departs from reality but also does not reflect the company’s policy. races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation, religion and culture Zara is a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent and inseparable values ​​of corporate culture. any form of racism, which must be fought with the utmost seriousness in all aspects”.