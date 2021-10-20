The Voice USA: ‘Brazilian’ contestant WASTES in battle to the sound of Taylor Swift, and is compared to P!nk; come watch!

The competition is getting tougher! After giving a show singing “Girl from Ipanema” in the blind audition of “The Voice”, Sabrina Dias returned to the stage of the competition to face the New Yorker Jack Rogan, in the phase of battles. The episode aired yesterday (18), in the US.

The duo bet on a bold version of “Cardigan”, a quieter track by Taylor Swift. Both contestants showed vocal ability by adding high notes to the song, and were highly praised by the judges. Kelly Clarkson’s heart, however, was won by Dias, who is the daughter of Brazilians.

“Sabrina, you must be one of my favorite human beings I’ve ever encountered in my life. You really have something special. It’s like you tell the story with every part of your soul. You remind me of P!nk and I love P!nk, I’m a huge fan. You moved me in that sense, I love your voice and I would choose you”, declared.

The duo’s mentor, John Legend agreed with his colleague and opted to keep Sabrina on his team! “Sabrina, I’m intrigued by you. Hearing your voice, I wanna see you sing some rock. Like, I was thinking about P!nk while you were singing. EP!nk rocks that way of singing pop and rock, I just felt you have a lot of energy. It’s very attractive, it’s very magnetic. You are very good. Both are amazing and it’s not easy, but who wins is Sabrina”, announced. Watch:

Also keeping her spot in the competition was singer Gymani, after facing Aaron Hines in an incredible performance of “Working,” feat of Tate McRae and Khalid. “You elevate each other! Gymani, you have a powerful voice, you are very beautiful. Aaron, the honesty you bring to performance is a gift. I put you two together because I knew it would sound amazing. And I was right. It sucks because I don’t want to lose either of them. It hurts my heart, but who wins this battle is Gymani”Kelly declared.

Another duo that stood out was Joshua Vacanti and Keilah Grace! Both performed to the sound of “Good 4 U”, anthem by Olivia Rodrigo, and embodied the true spirit of a battle. “It was so energetic, so fun! You two made me very proud to mentor you, but the winner of this battle is Joshua”, announced Legend at last.