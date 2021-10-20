The Witcher 3 could arrive for PS5 and Xbox Series X later today (19)

[Atualizado]: GamesRader+ has confirmed with CD Projekt Red that there will be nothing new from the next-gen version today.

[Original]: One of the most acclaimed games of the past generation, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sooner than expected. After all, according to PEGI (Pan European Game Information), the launch of the game is being prepared for today.

According to Gematsu, the European content classification committee has updated the data for Witcher 3 on their website to add information about the release of the title on current generation consoles, listing new consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

According to the website, CD Projekt Red’s RPG would be released on both platforms today, October 19, 2021.

European content rating committee website lists PS5 and Series X versions of Witcher 3Source: PEGI/Reproduction

The Games Radar website claims to have contacted a representative of CD Projekt Red for a statement. “PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are new platforms for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, so the game had to be submitted to receive age ratings on these platforms specifically,” the company representative said. “This is standard procedure and the date mentioned on the PEGI website is the day the rating was made,” he explained.

The producer had already signaled the release of the RPG for the current generation consoles later this year, but without going into further details. The date displayed on the European committee’s website marks the first time that information about the possible day of arrival in the game on the new platforms has been released — or even an approximate date, since the Switch version of The Witcher 3 received rating a week before reaching the Nintendo console.

Anyway, as commented by the representative of CD Projekt, the game may not arrive today. We’ll know for sure by the end of the day when Witcher 3 it may or may not have been released for PS5 and the Xbox Series line.