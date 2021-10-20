There is no indication of shortages in the fuel market at the moment, says ANP | Economy

In a statement, the oil company stated that it received an “atypical demand” for fuel supply orders for the next month, well above the previous months and its production capacity, and that it would only be able to plan to meet them with much advance.

“The ANP continues to monitor the supply chain and will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks”, said the ANP in a note.

Last week, the Association of Fuel Distributors Brasilcom – which represents more than 40 regional fuel distributors – stated that Petrobras would have warned several associates about “a series of unilateral cuts in orders placed for the supply of gasoline and diesel oil” for November.

For the association, “the reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortages”.

This is because, according to Brasilcom, companies are not being able to buy fuel on the foreign market, as prices on the international market “are much higher than those practiced in Brazil”.