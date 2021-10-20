They made Windows 11 run on a 15-year-old Pentium 4 with just one core

Interestingly, the processor is listed as compatible on PC Health Check

Last Friday (15th) a guy known for Carlos SM shared a video on his Youtube channel showing the final version of Windows 11 (22000.258) running on a computer with Pentium 4 661, a processor of only one core and two threads released in early 2006, meaning a little over 15 years ago. However, due to a Microsoft listing error, it appears as compatible in the diagnostics tool for WIndows 11.

We’ve already seen a few different methods here on Adrenaline on how to install Windows 11 on systems that haven’t received official support, but this user took it to the extreme. It’s not necessarily surprising that he managed to install Windows 11 on the Pentium 4 661, but it’s curious how even a processor from 15 years ago can run the new operating system.

One of the most curious things is that your computer’s official diagnostic system for Windows 11 compatibility (PC Health Check) released by Microsoft does not indicate that this processor is incompatible, it just claims that the machine does not have TPM 2.0 or Secure Boot. Apparently, this is because Microsoft forgot to list Intel’s Family 15 in the list of incompatible CPUs for the software (and maybe they didn’t care so much about it because they are very old models).



Image: Carlos SM/Reproduction



Another interesting thing is that Microsoft claims that processors must have at least 2 cores to run Windows 11, however, the tool WhyNotWin11 identified that Pentium 4 has only 1 core with hyper-thread but set this setting as compatible.



Image: Carlos SM/Reproduction

Carlos also stated that Windows 11 was installed on a partition MBR with Legacy Boot and Windows Update is working normally for the system. Regarding the operation of Windows 11 in fact, the user claims that the system is working with some crashes.

System settings used by Carlos SM:

Intel Pentium 4 661 3.6 GHz

ASUS P5Q motherboard

4GB DDR2 800

Nvidia GeForce GT 710 2GB DDR3

Apparently Carlos SM installed Windows 11 on this system through the modified Windows 10 installation software. However, there are several ways to bypass the specification check when installing Windows 11 to install it on virtually any PC. If you want to know how to do this, you can watch our tutorial video below:



