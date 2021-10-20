Third quarter should be best of year, says BTG; see what to expect from the teles

THE Hi (OIBR3) should present the balance of the third quarter as the best this year so far, but with still weak numbers, said BTG Pactual. The company is under judicial reorganization and has been selling assets in search of debt reduction.

According to the BTG, the tele should present revenue of R$ 4.424 billion, which would represent an increase of 2.1% compared to the second quarter, but a drop of 4.8% over the result of the same period last year.

“Once again, the main drag on revenues will be discontinued operations (-7.0% year-on-year), although we expect a slight recovery from the last quarter (+3.8% over the previous quarter), mainly due to an improvement performance of the mobile segment,” analysts said.

The bank expects a 9.3% drop in the annual base of B2B revenues, while the residential part should be the positive highlight, with a 2.1% increase in revenue year-on-year. “We estimate that fiber revenues will continue to grow strongly to R$746 million, up 95%.”

For BTG, Oi’s Ebitda margin should recover from the second quarter, at 30%. “After the recent drop in revenues, Oi had difficulties to cut expenses in the same measure, causing the margins to plummet”, comments the bank.

Analysts talk about a stronger control over costs, resulting in an Ebitda of R$1.3 billion, and estimate a cash position at R$4.1 billion, against R$3.4 billion in the previous quarter. During the period, Oi issued two debt securities and paid off the loan contracted at the end of 2019.

TIM

BTG talks about service revenue from TIM up 4.1% yoy, with mobile service up 4.0%, driven by the postpaid segment. However, the prepaid segment may be weaker due to the macroeconomic context.

“On the wireline revenue side, we expect growth to slow down from previous quarters,” the bank said. “As the FiberCo deal (with IHS) is expected to close later this month, we see growth accelerating next year.”

TIM’s Ebitda should reach R$2.2 billion in the third quarter, up 4.0% on an annual basis, with a strong Ebitda margin, at 47.7%. The revenue would be R$ 4.520 billion, annual advance of 3.0% and increase of 2.6% on a quarterly basis.

The company should present a high of 18.4% of the profit, to R$ 681 million, according to the bank’s analysts.

BTG says TIM trades at 3.6x the EV/Ebitda multiple for 2022, which would represent a “big discount” over global peers. The recommendation is to buy the papers.

Alive

BTG highlights services revenue over Vivo, which is expected to rise 1.9% year-on-year, while the balance sheet line for fixed lines is expected to drop 2.0%.

“FTTH (optical fiber) operations are once again the highlight, with revenue reaching R$1.2 billion in the quarter, an annual increase of 43% and an increase of 12% over the previous quarter,” said the bank.

However, copper-based voice, pay-TV and broadband businesses are expected to drop 26% compared to the same period last year. Mobile service revenue should rise 4.0% on the same basis of comparison.

According to BTG, Vivo should register an Ebitda of R$ 4.4 billion, with a margin of 40.3%. Revenue would have a high of 1.1% compared to the third quarter of last year and an advance of 2.4% over the second quarter of this year, to R$ 10.905 billion.

The tele’s profit would reach R$ 1.229 billion, stable on an annual basis. BTG says that Vivo is also trading at an “attractive” multiple, at 4.3x 2022E EV/Ebitda.