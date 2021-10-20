Three Corinthians players are called up to compete in the tournament with the Brazilian Under-18 Team

On Tuesday night, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the convening of the Brazilian Under-18 team for the Revelations Cup, which will be played in Mexico. The list has three Corinthians players.

You defenders Robert Renan and Lucas Belezi and attacking midfielder Keven Vinicius are on the list of coach Dudu Patetuci. In addition to the Corinthians, the coach summoned another 20 names for the tournament.

The Revelations Cup U-20 2021 (Revelation Cup) will be played from November 9th to 17th, in Mexico. In addition to the hosts, Brazil will also face the United States and Colombia in the tournament at the Miguel Alemán Valdés stadium, home of Celaya Fútbol Club.

With an eye on the official competitions that will take place in 2023, Dudu Patetuci decided to call up players born in 2003 and 2004 for the competition. According to the coach, this choice helps in the development of players as a group.

“The tournament allows the registration of players born in 2002. But we will take a group with a year less, as it will be the one that will compete in competitions in 2023. It is a generation that we have been observing and developing since 2018 with the creation of the selections of the years We worked with them at Granja Comary for a week at the beginning of the month. This period was important in preparation for the Revelations Cup dispute,” he told the CBF official website.

Goalkeepers: Kauã – Flamengo Regatta Club, Mycael – Club Athletico Paranaense, Natan – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras;

