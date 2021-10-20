Thylane Blondeau, ‘The Most Beautiful Girl in the World’, Undergoes Health Drama | From them

Reproduction/Instagram thylaneblondeau

The face of French Thylane Blondeau (20) became known around the world when she was just six years old. She was voted “the most beautiful girl in the world” by TC Candler magazine, arousing the interest of big brands – which expanded the girl’s reach in several countries. In 2020, Thylane experienced health problems from not receiving a proper diagnosis, causing an ovarian cyst to explode in his stomach.

The model posted an extensive message on her Instagram profile, revealing that I had undergone multiple operations to remove ovarian cysts.

“I wasn’t sure about posting this, but here we are. A year ago I had an emergency operation for an ovarian cyst that exploded in my stomach. ) thought it was because of the operation. This year I saw three different gynecologists, I’ve seen more than 4 radiology centers in Paris and they all said the same thing, ‘don’t worry, you have nothing, it’s all in your head ‘” he reported.

“4 days ago I went to the emergency room because my belly was hurting so bad I couldn’t take it anymore and they said everything was fine and I had a lil kyste and I’ll have a checkup in 2-3 months. The next day I had this appointment with an amazing doctor (O. Kadoch) who saw directly that I had a 5.6 cm cyst that was touching my ovary,” he collapsed.

With the right diagnosis, the model had an emergency operation and is finally feeling better. “From this experience, I learned that when your body hurts, don’t let it go and take care of it, you should see several doctors until some of them find the problem and cure it. Any pain, even the smallest ones, can hide something much more important “, finished.