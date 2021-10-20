TikTok Launches Tools to Create Ads and Drive Sales for Small and Medium Businesses

RIO — This Wednesday, TikTok launched tools to help small and medium-sized Brazilian businesses to promote and create ads and campaigns on the platform. O TikTok Ads Manager is an extension of TikTok For Business, created in November 2020 to serve large companies and content producers.

Using the merchant account, businesses can define how much they want to invest, what size campaign they want to run and for how long. From this, TikTok takes action to optimize results, according to the head of Global Solutions for Business at TikTok in Latin America, Gabriela Comazzetto:

— Viralization is a reality and a great differential for us. We see companies telling stories in an organic way, telling how their business is doing. We’re offering a way to amplify what they’re already doing.

According to her, the budget and goals model agreed upon with the company works as an “auction”, and TikTok proposes to act as an “alternative for SMEs in Brazil”. Today, TikTok competes directly with Instagram, which in recent years has been investing in Instagram For Business.

— When the company enters, it has to say how much it wants to invest, what the size of the campaign is and what the business objective is, how to increase organic vidio views, product sales. And then, you can upload a campaign to an important target audience – explains Gabriela.

Among the practical features are paid ads on feed the social network and the possibility of placing discount coupons, which can be accessed through the company’s official website. In addition, they can also track who the target audience is looking for the account and who they want to reach.

During the trial period, small and medium-sized companies were able to take advantage of new functions, such as a São Paulo barbershop brand. In five months, the TikTok account went from 21,000 to 108,000 followers, and 90% of the site’s traffic is now from new customers, which led to quadrupling the financial return invested in media.