‘Tiny’ mother is successful with videos of her giant babies; watch | World

A “tiny” mother who makes an enormous effort to hold her two babies, weighing almost 10 kilos each, is making success sharing her routine with identical twins on TikTok.
Alexis LaRue, 22, attracted more than 48 million views when she tried to hold Camila and Elena with just one arm, copying a video of another mother who had watched, further highlighting the contrast between her tiny body and her “giant daughters” ” (watch above).
The ‘giant’ twins Camila and Elena — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/The Mejia Family
The young woman is 1.60 meters tall and weighs around 53 kilos, and the children, who are only seven months old, are taller and heavier than normal for their age, and already wear clothes for babies between 12 and 18 months old.
- A woman gives birth to a 6.3 kg baby in the US; Finnley already wears clothes from 6 to 9 months
LaRue guarantees, however, that they are healthy, according to her pediatrician, and that they are not overfed, they are just growing quite fast.
‘Giant’ twins in the lap of the father and mother
On his father’s lap, 23-year-old Leo Mejia, they no longer look so huge, since he is six feet tall. In one of the videos, the couple even jokes about the difference, making the comparison showing the sisters in each one’s lap (see above).
The ‘giant’ twins Camila and Elena, on the lap of their parents Alexis LaRue and Leo Mejia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/The Mejia Family
But the mother guarantees that she doesn’t use any kind of filter or special effects in the videos, although she admits that some angles can emphasize the size of the children close to her. In photos where the whole family appears together, however, it’s easy to see that she’s really small around her daughters.
Camila and Elena were born in March of this year, and live with their parents in Minnesota, USA.