To the despair of Galvão and co., Globo suffers another ‘blow’ and loses exclusivity for the World Cup broadcast

In a defeat that does not help its war to get out of the crisis, Rede Globo lost the exclusivity of broadcasting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The network even tried to reduce the value of the installments of the TV deal for the transmission of the World Cup, but lost the court battle against FIFA.

Without the agreement, digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook and even TikTok could come to broadcast the games. FIFA is offering tournament game packages directly to platforms, which are studying the feasibility of the deal.

The exclusivity package will give, in addition to broadcasting rights, the right to explore advertising in stadiums during the 64 matches of the competition. The deal is valued at US$ 8 million, around R$ 43 million, too high a bid in the current situation of Globo, which has been trying to overcome a serious economic crisis, and even presented a loss of R$ 144 million in the first half of the year. this year.

Even so, on TV, the games will still be broadcast only on Globo’s open channel and on SporTV.

But, unlike the 2010-2018 World Cups, there will be no exclusivity on digital platforms, such as GloboPlay and the portals used by the broadcaster for transmission.

Another blow to Globo!