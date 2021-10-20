Today’s matches: check the match schedules for this Wednesday (10/20/2021)

Check out today October 20, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 25 matches divided into 12 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo. However, paid channels, such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check out the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Wednesday.

Live Brazilian Championship – October 20th

19:00 – Ceará x

Live Brazil Cup – October 20

9:30 pm – Athletico-PR x

9:30 pm – Atlético-MG x

Brazilian Championship Series B live – October 20

8:30 pm – Botafogo x

Champions League Live – October 20

1:45 pm – Barcelona x

13:45 – RB Salzburg x

4:00 pm – Benfica x

16:00 – Manchester United x

Europa League live – October 20

11:30 am – Spartak Moscow x

Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – October 20

17:00 – Vasco x

Second Division Paraense Championship live – October 20

9:15 am – Paraense x

9:30 am – Sport Belém x

9:45 am – New Source x

3:30 pm – Venus x



–Continues after Advertising!–

Campeonato Pernambucano Serie A2 live – October 20

3:00 pm – Ypiranga-PE x

3:00 pm – Caruaru City x

Espírito Santo Cup live – October 20

3:00 pm – GEL x

19:00 – Real Northwest x

Live Santa Catarina Cup – October 20th

3:30 pm – Criciúma x

Green Cup live – October 20

16:00 – Manaus x

17:00 – São Raimundo-RR x



–Continues after Advertising!–

18:00 – Rio Branco-AC x

20:00 – Paysandu x

Pre-Copa do Nordeste live – October 20

7:30 pm – ABC x

7:30 pm – Botafogo-PB x

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.

Related