Tondela is “first step”: Flamengo plans to buy clubs across Europe and around the world | sport business

Flamengo is running to close, still in 2021, the purchase of Tondela, a club from Portugal to which the team from Rio intends to associate its brand. Deadline “very tight” according to the vice president of finance rubro-negro, Rodrigo Tostes, who, in an exclusive interview with ge , revealed that the foray into Portuguese soil is just the first step in a much bigger plan.

The goal is, in three years, to appear in the top six positions of the Portuguese Championship. According to Tostes, this is the “maturity” period for the project which, if it works out, will open the way for the purchase of other clubs in France, Germany, the United States, Africa, China and wherever else there is a possibility of investing.

At the moment, the board is talking to investors who, in the idea of ​​the club, will make an investment of 50 million euros for the purchase of Tondela. Flamengo intends to become a conglomerate of clubs around the world, spreading the rubro-negra brand and increasing the base of millions of fans it has in Brazil.

– This is just the first step. This strategy will not work if it is a club only outside Brazil. Everyone (possible investors) with whom we are talking puts it, we put it. We want to have a club in Germany, one in Spain, one in France, one in Africa, one in China, one in the United States, in other words, it’s not a one-club project. (The time to start the second phase) It depends on the success of the first “case”. We need at least three years to mature this project, take the club to the top positions in the Portuguese Championship, that’s the idea. After that we think about phase two – explained Tostes.

1 of 6 Beirão, Tondela’s mascot, before the match against Portimonense — Photo: Instagram Reproduction Beirão, Tondela’s mascot, before the match against Portimonense — Photo: Instagram Reproduction

The investment teaser for the acquisition of Tondela presented to potential interested parties was made in conjunction with BTG Pactual bank, Ernst & Young consultancy, and Win the Game company. In it, Flamengo presents its restructuring over the last few years and places as its main assets the base of football and, of course, the fans. The development and sale of young players is seen as one of the main income possibilities for both the Rio de Janeiro club and the new venture on Portuguese soil.

– We wanted this year. It is tight. Very tight, for a number of factors. We are still working with this year’s deadline. But it’s pretty tight, it’s not easy. We’re working hard,” Tostes said.

2 of 6 Rodrigo Tostes (right) is Flamengo’s deputy for finance — Photo: Reproduction Rodrigo Tostes (right) is Flamengo’s deputy finance officer — Photo: Reproduction

In the document, Flamengo highlights the sales of Lucas Paquetá for 35 million euros, Vinicius Junior for 45 million euros and Reinier for 30 million euros. The club makes a relationship between the sale of athletes and the minutes they worked with the professionals, before pointing out the sale for lower values ​​of players who did not have so many opportunities in the team, such as striker Rodrigo Muniz, sold for 8 million euros, and the midfielder Vinícius, which came out for 2.5 million euros.

Flamengo also ponders indicating that it could be a plentiful provider of talent for the European team. According to the document, on average, of 40 players who complete the progression through the youth categories, only five are used in the professional squad, with another ten being loaned out and 25 dismissed every year. Tostes explained how the transfer of players to the Portuguese club will work.

– This is still under discussion. It is not an affiliate. It is a separate club, with the Flamengo brand, which Flamengo will have a percentage of and will have obligations with that club. From, I don’t know, guessing, providing all the support for the base category, “management” (management), “scout” (scouts), etc. Is there an athlete here that the club was interested in? He has to buy the athlete. Flamengo won’t produce anything for free for the guy. There I have 35% of the operation, the guy has 65%. It’s a business like any other. I am giving up my brand and I will have a percentage of the business. The administration will be done by the club there, with Flamengo veto rights here, of what can use the brand, which cannot.

3 of 6 Vinicius Junior on his last day at Flamengo Training Center — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo Vinicius Junior on his last day at the Flamengo Training Center — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Choosing Tondela and Portugal



One of the points raised in the presentation for the choice of Tondela was the volume of international negotiations carried out by the clubs in the country. In the graph in the document, the balance of international transfers from the Portuguese League between 2011 and 2020 is the largest on the planet, with US$ 2.9 billion, ahead of Brazil, in second place with US$ 2 billion. It is also mentioned that three Portuguese clubs lead the list of net profit with international transfers in the last 10 years: Sporting, Benfica and Porto.

Flamengo mentions that eight Portuguese clubs had their structure analyzed. Of these, six had the proper structure, only two were in the Portuguese First Division, and, finally, Tondela was appointed as the main target for being the only one on the list with only one controlling shareholder and a “well-located” structure in the country, the only “representative of the central region of Portugal”.

4 of 6 Daniel dos Anjos, Tondela player revealed by Flamengo — Photo: Disclosure Daniel dos Anjos, Tondela player revealed by Flamengo — Photo: Disclosure

Business structure and risks



In the proposed business structure, Flamengo would create an “offshore” referred to as “Clube de Regatas International” which will provide the rubro-negra brand in Portugal for 35% of the deal, while investors will provide 50 million euros for the remaining 65%. Both parties would be part of another company, described in the teaser as “Fla International Holding Company”. Flamengo will not put money into the operation. The document also details the possibility of investors leaving later, with the possibility of selling the percentage.

The risk of an unprecedented project is not ignored by investors and, to convince them of the initiative’s viability, Tostes explained that Flamengo took about two years to structure the presentation made to those interested in putting money into the project. But it doesn’t suit any investor. The club wants partners who understand precisely that Tondela is just the first step. Asked what is missing for the project to get off the ground, Tostes is categorical.

– Money. Think this: why doesn’t someone come here and put in €50 million? Because this is the first time that this is being done in Latin America under the conditions that we are proposing to carry out a “brand valuation” (brand value assessment), add a brand, of a club that has no owner. So there are a number of things to be shown to investors so that they understand that this is safe. This business is a watershed in Latin America. We understand that on the other side they see risk.

Sports goals and investment rounds



The document also highlights that a new round of investment will be needed as soon as the club reaches its goal of playing in the Europa League. Thereafter, the investment will be needed to “implement the second phase of the project (to become a regular participant in the Champions League) and provide investors with an event of potential liquidity”. According to the goals established in the presentation to investors, Tondela should compete in the Conference League in two years, the Europa League in four years and the Champions League between seven and eight years.

5 out of 6 Tondela on the pitch against Benfica for the Portuguese Championship — Photo: Tiago Petinga/Pool via REUTERS Tondela on the field against Benfica for the Portuguese Championship — Photo: Tiago Petinga/Pool via REUTERS

And is there already an investor? According to Tostes, there is no lack of interested parties. The red-black finance deputy explained to the ge exactly what stage the negotiation is in:

– Have many. We are talking, there is nothing closed. How does such a process work? You go and talk to 50 people, ten show interest in asking for more information, you pass, five evolve into a negotiation and begin to discuss more detailed aspects. We are at that point. We are in discussions with several smaller groups to understand their demands. These are people who have already invested in football, others who have never invested, and we have to try to fit what Flamengo understands to be right. It can be more than one investor to assemble the 50 million euros that we want to bring.

On Monday, Tostes met for more than three hours with the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, precisely to align the conversation with an already reduced universe of possible investors.

– We are hearing a lot from the point of view of what are the needs of investors on the other side, that is how you build a project like this. It’s not just what Flamengo wants, it’s what’s important to the other side. We had a three-hour meeting to discuss a contract with an investor in general terms. We are now talking about a step prior to buying the club, which is who will provide the capital. Flamengo will enter with the brand, this investor will enter with the capital so that we can make this investment in the club.

6 of 6 Tondela shirt 1, in green and yellow — Photo: Publicity Tondela shirt 1, in green and yellow — Photo: Disclosure

One of the recurring questions about the project concerns the Tondela uniform from the moment the Flamengo brand is introduced. Tostes says that a specific study will be needed for this and that the main thing is to develop the uniform in a way that also respects the traditions and the local fans.