Trial on deputy impeachment for false news stopped

The judgment in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of the appeal requesting the annulment of the mandate of state deputy Fernando Francischini (PSL-PR), for spreading false news about electronic voting machines and about the Brazilian electoral process in the 2018 elections, was interrupted in this Tuesday (19), after Minister Carlos Horbach’s request for a visit. So far, three ministers have voted to revoke Francischini’s mandate.

The judgment is considered important because it is the first time that the dissemination of false news in elections is discussed in the TSE, and the case analyzed should create jurisprudence on the consequences of the propagation of fake news interfering with the electoral process.

The case’s rapporteur, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, pointed out that the video made by the state deputy had 6 million views. According to Salomão, Francischini presented “false news” about the ballot boxes. “It caught my attention that they were absolutely false, manipulative allegations. It led millions of voters astray,” he said.

“It is clear that the appeal used the false allegations of fraud to promote itself as a kind of champion of justice, in order to represent the inadvertently deceived voters who found in the candidate a voice to echo their uncertainties about facts that never happened,” he said the rapporteur.

Ministers Mauro Campbell and Sérgio Banhos followed the rapporteur’s vote and agreed with the annulment of the congressman’s mandate.

Minister Carlos Horbach asked to see the case. “I wasn’t able to elaborate from yesterday to today,” he said when asking for a view in relation to the disclosure of the rapporteur’s vote. He also stated that he did not see “the gravity to give rise to the revocation of a parliamentary mandate”.

“I was concerned, Mr. President, with the relativization of the parliamentary immunity which the appeal was then vested in at the time of exercising the mandate of federal deputy”, he continued.

what does the defense say

When presenting the deputy’s defense at the TSE session on Tuesday, the lawyer Gustavo Swain Kfouri classified the statements made by him in the 2018 elections as “unfortunate”. According to Kfouri, Fernando Francischini published the video, questioned in the action, as part of his parliamentary immunity from the position of federal deputy.

The lawyer argued that, although the statements are being questioned, the congressman deleted them and made a “retraction” after the speeches. “There was no affectation of normality, much less the legitimacy of the election and there was no benefit to the parliamentarian,” he said.

Kfouri also pointed out that Francischini’s Facebook profile, in which the video was published, is recognized as an “official vehicle” of the parliamentarian and, therefore, there is no “abuse of power” in this case.

the case

The Electoral Public Ministry of Paraná filed an electoral judicial investigation action against Francischini, who was elected state deputy in the 2018 elections. be of your parliamentary immunity”, that the ballot boxes were rigged or tampered with to prevent the election of Jair Bolsonaro. Francischini has not produced evidence for his accusations.

The Regional Electoral Court of Paraná acquitted Francischini, claiming that there was no evidence that his transmission had the necessary scope to influence the outcome of the elections. The Electoral Public Ministry of Paraná appealed to the TSE.

In a statement sent to the TSE on March 19, 2020 by the then Deputy Electoral Attorney General Renato Brill de Góes, the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office asked for the state deputy’s mandate to be revoked for misuse of the media and abuse of power of authority .

The MPE alleges that Francischini released “untrue news, in an inelegant and aggressive way, to the detriment of the image of electoral justice and the reliability of the electronic voting system, suggesting the existence of a ‘scheme’ with the objective of preventing the election of the then candidate Jair Messias Bolsonaro”.

“It cannot be forgotten that social networks are a powerful instrument to disseminate information, at a speed and reach not yet known in human history, impacting, without a doubt, the way in which news is consumed”, wrote the then vice-deputy. Electoral Attorney General.