Trump attacks Powell after former US Secretary of State’s death | World

Former US president Donald Trump attacked on Tuesday (19) General Colin Powell, former head of US diplomacy, describing him as a disloyal Republican who supported the 2003 invasion of Iraq based on false evidence.

The attack came the day after the death of Powell, a Vietnam War hero who became the first black to be US Secretary of State (the person in charge of American diplomacy) in the government of fellow Republican George W. Bush.

The four-star general was also Ronald Reagan’s National Security Adviser and Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of George HW Bush, father of George W. Bush, and died of Covid-19 (see the video below).

Powell was an outspoken critic of Trump and even asked for his resignation after the attack on the Capitol. made by supporters of the then US president.

“It’s wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes in Iraq and the famous so-called weapons of mass destruction, treated to death so beautifully by the fake news outlets. I hope that will happen to me someday,” Trump said in a statement. .

“He was a classic RINO, always the first to attack other Republicans. He made a lot of mistakes, but anyway, let him rest in peace!”, wrote Trump. RINO stands for “Republican In Name Only”.

Despite having only worked in Republican administrations, Powell has supported only Democratic candidates for the White House since 2008: twice Barack Obama and then Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Powell admitted in his lifetime that his February 2003 speech to the UN Security Council, in which he defended the alleged existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, was “a blemish” in your career. The claim later turned out to be false.

It is not the first time that Trump has attacked a public personality who had just died. He did this with John McCain, an Arizona senator who died of a brain tumor in 2018.

McCain was also a critic of the former president and even said while he was alive that he did not want him at his funeral – wish that was granted (see the video below).

After criticism, Trump expressed “respect” for McCain, who like Powell was also a veteran of the Vietnam War, and ordered the flags to be flown at half-mast.

“We truly appreciate everything Senator McCain has done for our country,” Trump said later at a White House dinner for evangelical leaders.

seven months later, the former US president said he gave the senator “the funeral he wanted and didn’t even get a ‘thank you'”.

