Trump Struggles to Keep Documents on Capitol Attack Secret

The former president of U.S Donald Trump filed a lawsuit to block the release of White House documents related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — which he was accused of inciting — according to court records released on Monday.

The former president invoked the “executive right” to keep certain information confidential, to prevent former aides from providing evidence to Congress, in an escalation of the Republican tycoon’s efforts to block the work of in-house investigators. The challenge is likely to result in a protracted fight in the courts, which will test Congress’ constitutional authority to investigate the Executive.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol nine months ago in an attempt to reverse the electoral victory of Joe Biden. They were encouraged by Trump, who had earlier made a inflammatory speech involving allegations of fraud.

Congressional investigators are seeking testimony from officials that might explain how much Trump knew about the attack and what he did while it was taking place. Since late August, the National Archives have been sending Biden and Trump voluminous documents required by investigators, giving them 30 days to review the material.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the country’s president may keep some documents and conversations confidential in order to allow for more frank conversations with his advisers. However, no court has ruled on extending this privilege to former presidents.

For now, current president Joe Biden has the final say on the matter, and has already allowed the release of a first batch of documents, despite his predecessor’s objections.

While it seems likely that Trump will lose the case, the attempt could delay the release of the files for months or years, threatening to defer reporting on the attack to a date closer to the 2022 midterm elections, which would allow for allegations of bias by part of Trump’s surroundings.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence