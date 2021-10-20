Two areas of northern China impose lockdown due to Covid-19 cases

China reported nine new cases of domestically transmitted Covid-19 on Oct. 18, the highest daily figure since late September, and the most recent outbreak has prompted two northern border areas to impose lockdowns.







Health workers in protective suits enter residential complex in Changsha, China 08/04/2021 cnsphoto via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

Pursuant to the national zero-tolerance guideline for domestic coronavirus outbreaks, cities with new infections quickly track and screen the infected counts and isolate areas of greatest risk.

Five of the nine new local cases were found in Xian, a northwestern city in Shaanxi province, and two in Inner Mongolia, northern China, the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Tuesday.

Erenhot, a city in Inner Mongolia that borders Mongolia, advised its 76,000 residents to leave their housing complexes only when necessary. As of Tuesday morning, she had reported four local cases for the period since October 13th.

Travel in and out of the city is prohibited, except for essential vehicles with official authorization, said the Erenhot health authority.

Ejina Banner, an administrative division in another part of Inner Mongolia, closed all entry and exit channels, launched a scheme to screen its 36,000 residents and suspended classes, local officials said.

Ejina has found five new local cases from the most recent outbreak as of Tuesday morning. All are close contacts of two patients discovered in Xian on Oct. 17, the local official said.