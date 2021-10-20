Uber Announces Bonus Up to R$1500 for Drivers Who Meet Racing Goals | Economy



Uber announces bonuses of up to R$1500 for drivers who accept races – Disclosure

Uber announces bonuses of up to R$1500 for drivers who accept racesDisclosure

Published 10/19/2021 15:01 | Updated 10/19/2021 3:05 PM

Rio – Uber drivers who accept races may receive up to R$1500 in bonus from the company. The measure, named Grana Extra, was announced amid the growth of complaints involving travel cancellations and high fuel prices in the country.

According to Uber, the additional amount will be paid to all drivers who complete a minimum number of trips each week. The promotion has a duration of 11 weeks, and the additional values ​​can vary from R$150 to R$500 per week, depending on the mission proposed in each stage. Drivers who complete all the steps can receive up to R$1,500 in additional amounts in one month, in addition to the earnings from the trips themselves.

Also according to the company, information about each stage and the participating regions will be updated in the campaign page.

In addition, Uber also launched the Indique-e-Ganhe Campaign, in which drivers who already drive with the platform earn value by referring new partners. The promotion offers drivers up to R$1,500 for each new partner who registers and travels based on a referral. As the new partner completes the first trips, the person who made the referral already receives a part of the value, as well as the new driver, who can earn up to R$ 500. Upon completing 100 trips, the referral results in the full value for the nominee and to whom you indicated.

Recently, the company also launched the priority Uber. In this case, app users will be able to pay to board faster. Initially, the function will be available in the cities of Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA). Without revealing values, the company says that priority trips “will cost a little more than UberX (popular trips in the app)” and will also result in more gains for drivers.