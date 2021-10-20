Uber announces monthly rewards of up to R$1,500 for drivers

This week, Uber announced two initiatives that will offer an extra gain of up to R$1,500 for partner drivers. The objective of the action is to meet the growing demand for mobility services at the end of the year.

The first action is “Grana Extra”, which will offer additional value to all drivers who complete a minimum number of trips per week, and maintain the acceptance and cancellation levels of Uber Pro.

According to the application, the special initiative will last 11 weeks and the income supplement can vary from R$150 to R$500 weekly. Those who complete all the steps can receive up to R$1,500 in additional, in addition to travel costs.

earnings per referral

The other action is the “Indica-e-Ganhe” campaign, in which drivers will be able to recommend new partners for the platform. For each new registered driver, whoever referred the person can earn up to R$1,500. The earnings of the nominee and the nominee increase as the races are completed.

“The campaign is part of a set of solutions developed by Uber to meet the rapid growth in demand for the mobility service. At the end of the year, the trend observed by the company is for a significant increase in travel requests. In 2021, with the advance of vaccination and the increase in the flexibility of measures to combat covid-19, the company expects this growth to be even greater”, explained the company.

Despite not having commented, Uber’s actions should also respond to the difficulty that users have had to get new races. With the rise in fuel prices, many drivers have been canceling very short runs because they are not worth it in comparison to the cost of gasoline. Last week, the app announced a priority service, in which users pay an extra amount to be able to travel faster.