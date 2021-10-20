Ubisoft prepares announcement of new Splinter Cell game

That’s the name of the game…

In according to sources by journalist Tom Henderson from VideoGamesChronicle, UBISOFT gave the green light and started production on a new game from the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell franchise. Although there is no official announcement so far, the The journalist’s source is from the development team of the new title, but it’s still not clear which Ubisoft studio will be responsible for production.

O last game in the franchise was Splinter Cell Blacklist, from 2013, innovated to break linearity a little of the game allowing players evolve Sam Fisher’s equipment into an airplane which served as base of operations and hub to choose which missions play, despite not being as popular with fans as Splinter Cell Conviction, possibly best and densest game in the series.

Credits: Ghost Recon Breakpoint

It’s not the first time rumors have surfaced about Sam Fisher’s return, but the agent’s last participations were in the mobile game Elite Squad, which had a bad reception by almost openly associate the game’s terrorist organization with the #BlackLivesMatter movement, in addition to a cameo in Ghost Recon Wildlands, a mission in Ghost Recon Breakpoint It is like operator in Rainbow Six Siege.



Also, a new project had been announced a new title of Splinter Cell in September 2020, but it was a Exclusive VR game for Oculus VR, leaving out a giant portion of Sam Fisher fans. Just last year, the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemont stated that the “Splinter Cell franchise needed to evolve before it could return”, reinforcing that the publisher’s intention is deliver something really new to fans, and not repeat the same formula with another look.

Compared to other Ubisoft games, Splinter Cell even introduced more innovations between games than the Assassin’s Creed franchise, for example, which only started to be reimagined after AC: Origins 2017, with Blacklist introducing light RPG elements and micro-management of its base of operations to unlock new equipment and introducing a great replay factor with each new mission.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, despite being well liked by a loyal base of gamers, had its production less prioritized than other big (and expensive) Ubisoft games like Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed, The Division and the need for constant development of Rainbow Six Siege. However, apparently Splinter Cell is ready to return to the spotlight, and with production already underway it is possible that we will soon have an official announcement.



Generally a triple A title can take 3 to 5 years to produce as long as there are no unforeseen circumstances, then if Ubisoft has started production of the new Splinter Cell just now, we shouldn’t have the new game to celebrate 20 years of the franchise next year, but it’s still nice to know that the spy game series hasn’t completely abandoned.

…..

Via: Wccftech Source: VideoGames Chronicles