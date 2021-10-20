Ubisoft+ subscription service debuts in Brazil with over 100 games

The Ubisoft+, the publisher’s subscription service of Assassins Creed, Far cry and other very popular franchises. For now only available on PC, the “Ubisoft Game Pass” will cost R$49.99 per month.

There will be more than 100 games available, including newly released titles, DLCs and several classics from the company’s collection.

The current list already includes, for example, Far Cry 6. It also has Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Fenyx Rising Immortals, between others. soon, should receive Riders republic (see gameplay below) and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction.

Users will also have extra benefits such as customization items, boosters and other content to be redeemed in games. Based on frequency of use, players will be ranked Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum, each yielding exclusive monthly rewards.

Ubisoft+ has existed in the US and Europe since 2019. Check out the official website in Brazil.

