UK Health Calls for New Restrictions on High Covid-19 Cases

UK hospitals are close to being overwhelmed by a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

With that, tougher restrictions are needed, said a group of employees of the country’s health service on Wednesday (20). However, the British government said that now was not the time for a new blockade.

Britain has the eighth highest number of deaths in the world from Covid-19, with nearly 139,000 deaths from the disease. But vaccination also got off to a quick start, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted almost all restrictions in England and ended social distancing measures.

Johnson has repeatedly said that initial success with vaccines meant England would go through a winter without the need for a new blockade.

Doctors, however, expressed concern that an increase in the number of hospitalizations, combined with pressures on the NHS, the country’s health service, caused by seasonal viruses, could leave hospitals unable to cope with long waiting lists and function normally.

Matthew Taylor, CEO of NHS Confederation, asked for measures that Johnson is keeping in reserve, such as wearing a mask and working from home, which would only be a minor inconvenience and could avoid a crisis.

“I speak to health leaders every day and I literally haven’t talked to any leader who doesn’t say their service is under intense pressure right now. It’s mid-October. Things will only get worse,” Taylor told BBC radio.

“The health service is at its limit. If you go further, we won’t be able to provide the level of service people need.”

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said another blockade would be wrong and also played down the prospect that more limited measures would be implemented soon.

“Ministers, scientists and experts are analyzing the data hourly,” he told the BBC. “And we don’t think it’s time for Plan B right now.”

A parliamentary report on Britain’s response in the early stages of the pandemic said last week that delays in deciding a lockdown and other failures had caused thousands of preventable deaths.

Britain reported 223 new Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily number since March – the case numbers are the highest in Europe.

Johnson’s government said it is counting on vaccines, including booster shots for the vulnerable, to prevent further confinement this winter.

But vaccination has stalled, lagging behind several European countries. The rapid start of vaccines in Britain also means that immunity may be waning in the first few vaccinees, and scientists are calling for the pace of booster shots to be increased.