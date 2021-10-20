UK says monitor delta variant mutation ‘very closely’ | World

The government of the United Kingdom said on Tuesday (19) that “it monitors very closely” a new mutation of the delta variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading in the country.

A spokesman for the prime minister told reporters that there is still no evidence that the mutation called AY4.2 is any more contagious than delta.

“We will not hesitate to take action if necessary,” said the representative. “There’s no reason to believe it’s spreading any easier.”

1 of 1 Microscope images show Covid-19-causing coronavirus particles taken from a patient in the US — Photo: NIAID-RML via AP Microscope images show Covid-19-causing coronavirus particles taken from a patient in the US — Photo: NIAID-RML via AP

The UK has been facing a significant increase in the number of new Covid-19 infections, with daily cases between 35,000 and 45,000, in addition to having the highest incidence in all of Europe.

Among the most infected are young people and adolescents, who have not yet been able to complete the vaccination. In addition, there is a reduction in immunity in the elderly who have been vaccinated for months.

François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, is one of those who believe the variant “is not the cause of the recent increase in the number of cases in the UK”.

The scientist explained, in an interview with France Presse, that the transmission of the subvariant remains low (about 10%), unlike the alpha and delta strains, which are much more transmissible (50%).

The new AY4.2 variant is almost non-existent outside the UK, with the exception of three cases detected in the US and a few in Denmark, which have since almost disappeared.