Understand why cancellation of races per app increases in DF | Federal District

Passengers of transport by application complain about the difficulty of making trips in the Federal District. On the other hand, drivers say that the problem is linked to the rise in fuel prices, the distance of the journey and even traffic in the region.

Last Saturday (16), a bride had to drive her own car to the church, in Brasília, after having more than 20 races canceled in the app (learn more below). In a statement, Uber said that drivers are “independent professionals” and that they can cancel trips when they deem it necessary. On the other hand, the company says that excessive interruptions or for fraud purposes are punishable (see full text below).

The leader of the movement of drivers by app in the Federal District, Manoel Scooby, recognizes that some colleagues avoid certain races. The reason, according to him, is that the cost ends up being greater than the value earned.

“To leave the Plano Piloto and go to Taguatinga, for example, the average time varies between 25 and 30 minutes. At peak hours, the time goes from 50 minutes or 1 hour. Therefore, it ends up not being worth it,” he says Scooby.

Manoel Scooby also says that a long-distance race is not always profitable either. “The driver may not be able to get a trip back to the starting point and suffer a loss.”

For the leader of the drivers’ movements by application in DF, a solution would be the platform to pay the driver for the time spent traveling or to place bonuses. “For example, if a driver cancels a lot, he gets a low evaluation. After that, he can’t participate in some actions. This is all an incentive for cancellations to reduce,” says Scooby.

2 of 3 Uber App — Photo: Tácita Muniz/G1 Uber app — Photo: Tácita Muniz/G1

A survey by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) released this month shows that 1.4 million people in Brazil work for applications for transporting passengers or goods.

In São Paulo, users of transport by application also complain about the difficulty in getting a run. The drivers’ representatives say that there is no adjustment in the remuneration of drivers, in addition to the price of fuel being unfeasible.

With the increase in cancellations, the Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp) accused Uber of excluding, across the country, more than 15 thousand platform drivers. would be the equivalent to 1% of the entire driver base in the country, according to the association.

The company says that the number is not correct and mentions 1,600 excluded drivers. The justification, according to Uber, is the excessive number of cancellations by these employees.

Bride even runs her own wedding

Bride has over 20 canceled app runs and drives to her own wedding

After having more than 20 races canceled in transport per application, the lawyer Nathália Andrade, 34, had to drive 25 km to her own wedding, last Saturday (16). Already wearing a white dress and veil, the bride arrived an hour and 20 minutes late for the ceremony (see video above).

“Everyone was already at the wedding. My fiance, Felipe Barbosa, was already nervous, thinking I had given up. That’s when I decided to drive to the party. I entered the address into the GPS and went”, says Nathália.

3 of 3 Nathália Andrade, 34, and her fiance, Felipe Barbosa — Photo: Rafael Zart Nathália Andrade, 34, and her fiance, Felipe Barbosa — Photo: Rafael Zart

Nathália’s wedding had already been postponed three times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the day of the wedding, she was accompanied by two friends, her godmothers, who came from Pernambuco.

As the guests did not know the city well, the bride herself decided to drive. She left the Jardim Botânico region and drove her own car to Asa Sul.