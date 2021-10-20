Understand why it’s cold in October | Brazil

Roberto Parizotti/Public Pictures Rain and cold in São Paulo

Even with the arrival of spring on September 22, the country has been registering low temperatures. In recent days, several places have faced heavy rains and winds. This change is linked to La Niña, a climatic phenomenon that directly impacts Brazil.

Last Thursday (14), MetSul announced the arrival of the phenomenon in the country. It is characterized by the cooling of surface waters in the Equatorial range of the Pacific Ocean. This change in temperature is capable of increasing the frequency of cold fronts in the country.

La Niña impacts each region of Brazil differently. While in the Amazon there is a record of more abundant rainfall and increased precipitation in the Northeast, in the South, the period is of drought, which can affect local agriculture. It is not possible to anticipate the effect of the phenomenon in the Southeast and Center-West regions.

Also according to MetSul, it is not possible to predict exactly how long the country will feel the effects of La Niña. Although there is a truce period, the forecast indicates that the days of intense heat should only start in November.

The next days remain cold and rainy for the capital of São Paulo. Until Thursday (21), the maximum must not exceed 19°C. Saturday (23) will be a hotter day, reaching 28°C. However, the temperature drops again on Sunday (24).

According to the forecast, Mato Grosso do Sul, southern Goiás and Minas Gerais will have firmer days, with sun and rising temperatures.

The southern region of the country remains with unstable weather, with rain and a feeling of cold. The heat is only expected to return in November, yet the forecast is that thermometers will not register very high temperatures.