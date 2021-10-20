Unimed POA isolates systems after attack on Atento | News

Unimed Porto Alegre, Atento’s customer, temporarily isolated the systems involved with its call center after the supplier suffered a cyber attack last Sunday, 17th.

In a note, the medical cooperative communicated that it is with unavailability in the operating system of its 0800. For now, those who need to talk to the operator can use the number (51) 3316-4770.

Atento, one of the largest contact center and BPO companies in the world, warned the market about the incident in Brazil stating that it “immediately implemented all cybersecurity protocols within its reach to contain and assess the threat”.

To avoid further risks, many transactions would have been taken down and, until now, there would have been no evidence that customer data was leaked.

“According to Atento, in order to prevent any possible risk, the systems involved were temporarily isolated. The same procedure was performed by Unimed”, informed the client in her statement.

Founded in 1971, Unimed Porto Alegre is the market leader in the state capital, Metropolitan Region, Center-South and North Coast of Rio Grande do Sul, with more than 6.8 thousand cooperating physicians working in 53 specialties.