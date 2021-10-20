United States nominates first trans woman to four-star admiral post

In speech, Rachel Levine considered opportunity as ‘extraordinary honor and profound responsibility’; she already occupied secretary in the government of Joe Biden

Rachel Levine said she was honored in a statement after her nomination



the government of Joe Biden named this Tuesday, 19, the first trans woman to a four-star officer position in the Armed Forces of the U.S. Rachel Levine, a doctor who was appointed in January of this year to the position of health assistant in the Democrat government, has become Admiral of the country’s Public Health Services Corps. Now, she will take on an important role in organizing the service, which appoints health workers to respond to crises in the nation. Speaking shortly after her name was announced for the position, the admiral called the call “an extraordinary honor and profound responsibility.” “I am truly honored to join the names of men and women of this great nation who have pledged to defend the US against threats big and small, known and unknown,” he declared. Prior to taking office in Biden’s government, Rachel Levine, who completed her gender transition in 2011, worked as a physician at Pennsylvania State University. She also served as Health Secretary for Pennsylvania, the birthplace of President Joe Biden, after being appointed by Democratic Governor Tom Wolf.