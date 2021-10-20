Unprecedented Feat, US Surgeons Successfully Test Pig-to-Human Kidney Transplant | Health

For the first time, a pig kidney was successfully transplanted into a human without prompting immediate rejection by the patient’s immune system. The procedure was performed at Langone Health, New York University, in the United States, reported the American press. It is not clear when the surgery took place.
The achievement is a potentially huge advance that could help alleviate the shortage of human organs for transplantation.
The operation involved the use of a pig whose genes were altered so that its tissues no longer contained a molecule known to provoke an almost immediate rejection in humans.
The transplant recipient was a brain-dead patient with signs of renal dysfunction. The family consented to the experiment before she was removed from life support equipment, the researchers told Reuters.
In the undated photo, a surgical team examines the pig’s kidney for signs of rejection. The organ was implanted outside the body to allow for observation and tissue sampling during the 54-hour study period at NYU Langone in New York, USA. — Photo: Joe Carrotta for NYU Langone Health/via Reuters
For three days, the new kidney was connected to her blood vessels and arteries and kept outside her body, granting the researchers access.
The results of the transplant kidney function test “looked pretty normal,” said transplant surgeon Robert Montgomery, who led the study. The recipient patient’s abnormal creatinine level — an indicator of poor kidney function — returned to normal after the transplant, the doctor said.
The kidney produced “an expected amount of urine” from a transplanted human kidney, according to Montgomery, and there was no evidence of the intense and near-immediate rejection ever seen in unmodified porcine kidneys transplanted into non-human primates.
Researchers – including Brazilians – have been working for decades with the possibility of using animal organs for transplants, but they did not know how to avoid the immediate rejection of the human body.
Montgomery’s team theorized that eliminating the porcine gene for a carbohydrate that triggers rejection — a sugar molecule, or glycan, called alpha-gal — would avoid the problem.
Experimental transplantation should pave the way for testing in patients with end-stage renal failure – possibly in the next year or twosaid Montgomery, himself a heart transplant recipient. Trials could test the approach as a short-term solution for critically ill patients until a human kidney is available – or as a permanent graft.
Since the current experiment involved a single transplant — and the kidney was left in place for just three days — future tests will likely uncover new barriers to overcome, Montgomery said. Participants would likely be patients with a low probability of receiving a human kidney and a poor prognosis on dialysis.
“For many of these people, the death rate is as high as it is for some cancers, and we don’t think twice about using new drugs and having new tests [em pacientes com câncer] when that can give them a few more months of life,” declared the doctor.
He also told Reuters that researchers worked with medical ethics, legal and religious experts to examine the process before asking a family for temporary access to a brain-dead patient.
The genetically modified pig, nicknamed GalSafe, was developed by a subsidiary of a publicly traded American biotechnology company, United Therapeutics Corporation. It was approved by the FDA (American equivalent to Brazilian Anvisa) in December 2020 – for use as food for people with allergies to meat and as a potential source of human treatment.
Medical products developed from pigs would still need specific FDA approval before being used in humans, the regulatory agency said.
Other researchers are considering whether GalSafe pigs could be the source of everything from heart valves to human skin grafts.