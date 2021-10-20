Unstable ore market seeks direction in Vale’s production this Tuesday

(Bloomberg) — With iron ore trading at its most erratic level in at least a decade, investors will turn to Vale (VALE3) for some direction.

The world’s second-largest producer of raw steel material discloses its third-quarter production after the market closes. The mining company is a major oscillation factor in the iron ore market, as it continues to slowly recover after the collapse of the tailings dam in Brumadinho in early 2019.

Analysts expect Vale to record production of 87.3 million metric tons on average from July to September, well above the previous quarter but slightly below the same period last year. A higher-than-expected volume could dampen the growing price recovery, while a smaller number could fuel the rally. On Tuesday, BHP said production had fallen in the three months to September amid planned maintenance stoppages and labor shortages.

The market calls for some direction. After rising above $200 a ton in May, iron ore lost more than half its value amid Chinese restrictions on steel production, concerns about the housing market and energy shortages, before rising again. of $100. Volatility is almost the highest on record since 2011. Vale’s report becomes more anticipated after producer Rio Tinto lowered its guidance for shipments, citing labor shortages in Western Australia.

Bloomberg Intelligence’s baseline scenario shows an iron ore market structurally oversupplied at the end of 2022, with surpluses through 2024. The return of volumes from Vale, which ships high quality ore, should account for most of the growth of the offer.

In September, Vale reduced its 2022 production capacity forecast to 370 million tons, from a previous target of 400 million tons, due to slow licensing of its operations in northern Brazil. Although capacity does not match actual production, slower-than-expected expansion will give Vale less room to increase supply in coming years.

The Brazilian mining giant has a production forecast for 2021 of 315 million to 335 million tons. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts expect the company to hit the lower end of that range.

Vale releases its quarterly production and sales report after the close of trading on Tuesday, with the balance to be released on October 28th.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related