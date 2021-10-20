‘Up there, space rules’, says Russian director of the 1st film produced in orbit | Movie theater

Floating bodies, tight spaces, cosmonaut “slang”: the Russian team that filmed the first fiction film in space had to adapt to the realities discovered “up there” – said its director on Tuesday (19).
Klim Shipenko and Russian actress Yulia Peresild returned to Earth on Sunday (17), after 12 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), anticipating a similar project by American Tom Cruise.
“The circumstances we discovered in orbit forced us to change the script,” Shipenko said during the team’s first press conference since their return.
“When you’re on Earth, you imagine a scene between two characters facing each other. own direction,” he explains.
And, not counting the small film set, “it was a real challenge,” added Shipenko, speaking of a cosmonaut training center near Moscow, where the crew is readjusting to life on Earth.
Actress Yulia Peresild during recording on the International Space Station (ISS) — Photo: EyePress News/EyePress via AFP
The film’s script also evolved, thanks to advice given by the Russian ISS cosmonauts, who also participated as extras, and adapted the dialogues “to be more natural”, according to the director.
“Up there, I understood that if I had filmed it on Earth, it would have been a different film. In orbit, space rules,” said the filmmaker.
“Space movies have to be filmed in space,” he concluded.
Tentatively titled “The Challenge”, the Russian film tells the story of a surgeon who boards the ISS to save the life of a cosmonaut. The release date will be announced in early 2022.
The crew filmed for almost 30 hours, which will be reduced to half an hour.
Klim Shipenko, Russian director who shot his first film in space, talks about experience at a press conference this Tuesday (19) — Photo: Andrey Shelepin/Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center/AFP
Peresild and Shipenko also said they were impressed by the warm atmosphere aboard the ISS, where Western, Russian and Japanese astronauts are currently working.
In orbit, “there are no countries, it’s a big international family,” summed up the actress.
Yulia Peresild, the actress who plays the lead role in the film and who was chosen out of 3,000 candidates, was taken off the device to applause — Photo: Handout/Russian Space Agency Roscomos/AFP