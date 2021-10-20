US Bitcoin ETF Has Second Largest Debut Ever With Nearly $1 Billion Trading Volume – Cryptocurrencies

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – ProShares Bitcoin Strategy, the first Bitcoin futures ETF (BTC) in the United States, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday (19), had the second best debut performance in the history of a fund index in the country by registering almost US$ 1 billion in traded volume.

The number, which closed at US$ 984 million, was only below that reached by BlackRock’s US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF, which reached US$ 1.16 billion in volume on the day of its listing, in April of this year. In addition, the ETF traded under the ticker BITO was well ahead of US retail favorites BUZZ and ARKX compared to their respective launch days earlier this year.

“Trading volumes are exceptional,” Will Hershey, CEO of Roundhill Investments, told CNBC.

Investors traded 24,313 ETF shares on the first day at prices ranging between $40 and $42.15 each, and injected a total of $570 million of capital into the product. BITO jumped 4.8% yesterday to close the quota at US$41.94.

ProShares’ ETF allows investors to buy an asset that tracks the price of Bitcoin, but without actually owning the underlying asset. It tracks Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago Derivatives Exchange (CME), which speculate on the price of cryptocurrency and, therefore, are different from values ​​on the cash market.

The ETF approved in the US is not seen as ideal as it does not directly acquire the cryptocurrency, as does Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, which also wants to become an ETF. On the other hand, the product’s arrival on the stock exchange is considered positive as it paves the way for a new wave of traditional American investors who, for the first time, may gain exposure to digital currency via the stock exchange.

A cryptocurrency ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) is an investment fund that can be traded on the stock exchange as a share. It works basically like any other ETF on the market – that is, it gathers resources from different investors and usually replicates some reference index.

The difference between cryptocurrency ETFs and products from other industries is that they come with Bitcoin (BTC) or altcoin (name given to any cryptocurrency other than BTC) indicators.

