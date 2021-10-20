US changes rules so ministers speak without interruption

In September 1789, the Supreme Court of the United States was created. In September 1981 (almost two centuries later), the first woman to the court was named, Minister Sandra Day O’Connor. In total, five women have been appointed to the position since then. But only in mid-October 2021 did the court recognize that women’s voices must be respected—that is, let them speak, without the usual interruptions.

Minister Sonia Sotomayor announced that the Supreme Court changed the rules of debate in oral argument hearings

Stacey Ilyse/Wikimedia Commons

At the end of last week, Justice Sonia Sotomayor announced, in a lecture at the New York University School of Law, that the Supreme Court changed the rules of debates in oral hearings, specifically for this purpose: to let ministers do ask questions and express your positions, without being constantly interrupted by your male colleagues or lawyers.

The rules changed after the Supreme Court paid attention to extensive studies (click on here and on here to have access to them) about their oral argument hearings, where the relevant point was the reprehensible custom of ministers and lawyers to interrupt women a lot and listen, without much interruption, to men — even when they basically say the same things as women tried to speak.

The main rule formalizes a system that the court adopted after it closed its doors due to the coronavirus — that of telephone hearings. This will be the case from now on: after each lawyer’s time, each minister will have the right to two minutes to ask the parties questions, raise doubts and express their opinions, without interruptions.

The president of the court, Minister John Roberts, will act as a mediator, passing the word from one minister (or minister) to another, in order of seniority. The new system puts an end to the old one, in which each minister spoke, interrupted lawyers and colleagues, whenever he thought of it.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in her talk, according to The Guardian, Huffpost and CNN newspapers, that the studies “had a huge impact” in the court. However, ministers were already beginning to face this problem, acting like ministers: interrupting them when they spoke. Some ministers began to apologize when they interrupted.

Side effect

The adoption of telephone hearings, due to the coronavirus, had a side effect noted by the legal community and the press in the country. Minister Clarence Thomas never participated in debates at oral hearings, except for very few exceptions—and though he was a prolific writer.

But in the telephone hearings he had an active participation, precisely because of the ban on interruptions. The minister explained, on some occasions, that he “has an aversion to interruptions”, especially from lawyers, because the oral argument they prepared and the time they had were hampered by the interference of ministers who often asked unnecessary questions out of time. .

“Maybe I’m a bit of an introvert. But that’s not the case. The problem is, when someone is talking, you have to know how to listen,” he said in 2012, according to Huffpost.