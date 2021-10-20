US Committee Denounces Steve Bannon in contempt of Capitol Invasion Case | World

Lawmakers investigating the US Capitol invasion came out unanimously on Tuesday (19) in favor of the charge of criminal contempt against Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump who refused to participate in the investigations.

“Mr. Bannon will collaborate with our investigation or will face the consequences“warned Democrat Bennie Thompson, who heads the bipartisan commission charged with investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on Congressional Headquarters, criticized by Trump and his allies.

“We cannot allow anyone to interfere with the work of the special commission as we work to clarify the facts. There is simply too much at stake,” he added before the unanimous vote by all nine members in favor of Bannon’s imputation.

Steve Bannon was summoned Tuesday to the House of Representatives special committee investigating the role of the former Republican president in his supporters’ attack on Congressional headquarters, as lawmakers certify Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

This commission of inquiry’s recommendation must now be voted on in the House floor — where the Democrats are a majority — with a view to transmitting it to the Department of Justice.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will decide whether to prosecute Bannon, who faces up to a year in prison.

Trump’s campaign articulator

Bannon, 67, was one of the main articulators of Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016, until he was ousted by the billionaire.

Although he was not in any official position on Jan. 6, he apparently discussed the protest with the president in the days leading up to the attack, according to the commission.

The right-wing political adviser told the panel he would withhold testimony and documents until Trump’s appeal for “executive privilege” is resolved, which allows presidents to keep certain conversations with advisers secret. For Democrats, that prerogative only applies to the incumbent president.