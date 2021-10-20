US court fines Facebook $14 million for discrimination

Facebook has agreed to pay fines totaling more than $14 million in a lawsuit in which the Department of Justice accuses big tech of intentionally discriminating against US workers in favor of immigrants in the United States.

The Justice Department said it would work with the company to map out potential victims of discriminatory practices, but said it was too early to determine how many people could be compensated.

“Facebook will pay a civil fine of $4.75 million to the United States and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims of Facebook’s discriminatory practices and train its employees on INA’s anti-discrimination requirements,” the agency decided. The INA (Immigration and Nationality Act) prohibits US employers from discriminating against US citizens and other individuals authorized to work in the US.

Big tech has also agreed, over the next three years, to submit petitions for temporary visa holders in the federal government’s permanent labor certification program to the Department of Labor.

“In addition, Facebook will be required to expand its job postings to all registered positions, accept electronic resumes or applications from all US workers who apply, and take steps to ensure its recruitment for those positions match your standard recruiting practices,” the US Department of Justice said.

The civil penalty and reimbursement fund applied to big tech represents the largest fine and monetary damages the federal division has ever collected in the 35-year history of INA’s anti-discrimination provision.

Indictment

According to the federal agency, Facebook “refused”, only from 2018 to 2019, to hire US citizens for more than 2,600 vacancies. Instead, the company would have chosen to hire workers holding temporary visas, according to the Department of Justice, in order to sponsor them to earn the right to permanent US residency or US citizen status (so-called ” green cards”).