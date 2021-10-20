US nominates first trans woman for Armed Forces four-star post

WASHINGTON — The US Assistant Secretary of Health has been sworn in as the country’s first four-star transgender officer. Dr. Rachel Levine, 63, is now an Admiral of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a division of the US Department of Health. Levine, appointed by President Joe Biden, was already the highest-ranking transgender employee in the country.

The official described the nomination as “important” and “historic” during Tuesday’s inauguration.

“May this appointment today be the first of many others to come as we create a diverse and more inclusive future,” he said.

Levine’s nomination for the job was confirmed in the Senate in March. Even with strong opposition from Republicans, it passed by a 52-48 vote. The new secretary arrived in Washington after leading the Pennsylvania state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. She also served as a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Pennsylvania State University.