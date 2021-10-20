Use of electronic cigarettes to prevent relapse does not work, study points out

Using e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products to prevent a relapse to smoking does not appear to be effective, according to a new study of nearly 13,000 smokers in the United States.

“This is the first study to report whether cigarette smokers can switch to e-cigarettes without relapse into smoking,” said study author John Pierce, professor of family medicine and public health at the UC San Diego Institute of Public Health, in Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences.

“Quitting smoking is the most important thing a smoker can do to improve his health,” he said in a statement attached to the study, “but evidence indicates that switching to e-cigarettes made quitting less likely.”

The study did not look at the use of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), which is designed to help people stop smoking, Pierce told CNN. These therapies include patches, chewing gum and lozenges that contain limited amounts of nicotine.

“This article is not focused on trying to stop,” Pierce said. “It focuses on people who seem to have successfully quit smoking and whether those who have switched to an alternative source of nicotine – this is rarely long-term use of NRT – do better than those who are abstinent from nicotine.”

Use of electronic cigarettes as an anti-smoking aid

E-cigarettes are increasingly being used as an alternative to nicotine, as smokers look for ways to kick the habit – and then stay away from cigarettes forever. Electronic cigarettes work by heating a pure liquid called electronic juice – made up of flavorings, propylene glycol, glycerine and often nicotine – until it vaporizes.

The use of steam to quit smoking has become especially popular in the UK after a study found that e-cigarettes helped 50,000 to 70,000 smokers in England quit smoking in 2017.

Vaping reportedly eliminated the 7,000 or more chemicals found in a lit cigarette and its smoke, many of which are toxic, according to a Johns Hopkins University study.

But its use has become controversial in the United States and other countries due to warnings about possible long-term health effects, possibly from ingredients other than nicotine in the juice or vapor cartridge.

The US Surgeon General says the vapors can contain “ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, flavorings such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease, volatile organic compounds and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead ”.

In addition, several studies have found teen use to be a direct gateway to traditional smoking at a time when teen e-cigarette use was skyrocketing.

A 2019 outbreak of a mysterious vaping-related lung disease among young Americans also raised the alarm. By February 2020, the condition had killed at least 68 people and sickened more than 2,807, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An 18-year-old American who vaporized for over a year ended up in the hospital with “lungs like a 70s man.”

The condition, now known as EVALI (electronic cigarette or steam-associated lung injury), is closely linked to electronic cigarettes containing vitamin E acetate, an oily, sticky substance that can adhere to lung tissue.

Almost 8% more likely to relapse

The new study, published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, analyzed data on people who stopped smoking. Data were collected by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products.

The study looked at whether smokers quit with the help of other forms of tobacco such as cigars, cigarillos, filtered cigars, pipes, hookahs, smokeless products such as snuff and any electronic cigarette. The study then looked at relapse rates at two-year intervals.

“Our aim in this study was to assess whether recent former smokers who switched to e-cigarettes or another tobacco product were less likely to relapse into smoking compared to those who remained tobacco-free,” said senior author Karen Messer, head of Division of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics of the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

The analysis found that 50% of former smokers who stopped smoking, spontaneously and without the aid of apparatus, stopped smoking at the second annual follow-up. But only 41.5% of those who used any other form of tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, successfully quit.

“Those who switched to electronic cigarettes (or even another form of tobacco) were 8.5 percentage points more likely to fall back on cigarettes,” Pierce said.

Read more highlights at CNN Brasil Business

“If switching to e-cigarettes was a viable way to quit smoking, then those who switched to e-cigarettes should have much lower relapse rates. We found no evidence of this,” he said.

Additional studies are needed to examine how e-cigarette use affects quitting and relapse over long periods of time, the authors say.

“For e-cigarettes to really work in long-term smoking cessation, people must completely quit smoking,” Pierce said. “So far, researchers haven’t been able to demonstrate that smokers can do this.”

How To Succeed In Quitting Smoking

The good news is that smokers are able to quit smoking. In fact, the CDC said that a decade ago, there have been more “former smokers than current smokers” in the United States.

The CDC in the United States offers free access to quit-smoking trainers, all former smokers, who help people establish a quit-smoking plan and provide information and access to nicotine replacement therapies and medications, counseling social support and tips on using apps, websites and texting support.

(Text translated, read original in English here)