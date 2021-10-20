User bypasses requirements and runs Windows 11 on PC with Intel Pentium 4

The release of Windows 11 brought with it some disappointments for users who own a machine with older hardware, as the developer announced the need for Trusted Module Platform (TPM) 2.0 being unlocked on the motherboard and several other technical requirements that were circumvented in a video showing the system running on an Intel Pentium 4. The content was published last Friday (15) and was carried out using Build 22000.258 of Windows 11, a version released recently by Microsoft and which reveals the possibility of quickly circumventing the requirements stipulated for this version of the software.





apple

18 Oct



Curiosity

19 Oct

The video demonstrates running Windows 11 on a machine that does not have hardware compatible with this generation of the system, suggesting that the minimum requirements stipulated by the developer do not exclusively take into account technical details of the computer. According to the user who performed the test, the PC used has the processor Intel Pentium 4 3.6GHz, 4GB DDR2 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 graphics card and 120GB of SSD. Taking into account what was stipulated by Microsoft, the software should not be able to run with these specifications, so that’s not what happened.

Although it does not display an error warning regarding hardware incompatibility, Windows 11 did not have such optimized performance for this processor, reaching peaks of 100% of use several times and oscillating a lot in the use of the component, but without presenting crashes. During the video, the user performs a developer compatibility assessment that reveals what is expected: the PC does not meet the requirements, including the need for TPM 2.0, a security module that was circumvented in less than 30 minutes during tests carried out in its beta version.





It’s curious that the PC Health Check has not listed the Pentium 4 processor as incompatible, indicating that the company may have forgotten to block this generation that is based on a single-core architecture, while Windows 11 requires at least a dual-core 1GHz processor. Minimum requirements Windows 11: 1GHz dual-core 64-bit processor

4 GB of RAM memory

64GB storage

9-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution

Compatibility with UEFI, Secure Boot and TPM 2.0

Compatibility with DirectX 12 and WDDM 2.x