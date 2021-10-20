Vale (VALE3) third quarter 2021 production report

SAO PAULO – Vale (VALE3) produced 89.4 million tons of iron ore in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Production Report released on Tuesday (19). The number corresponds to an increase of 18.1% compared to the second quarter of this year.

According to the company, the advance in comparison with the immediately previous quarter is due to the seasonal improvement in weather conditions in the Northern System, increasing the performance of Serra Norte and S11D.

In addition, the company pointed to an increase in production at Vargem Grande through dry processing by adjusting the flow of one of its wet processing plants.

Another growth factor in sales in the quarter was the better performance of Itabira, due to an improvement in the run of mine (ROM) made available.

Additionally, the company pointed out that there was a higher purchase from third parties, although proportionally lower than in the previous quarter (5.8% of total production in 3Q21 vs 6.2% in 2Q21); and Plant reaching its total capacity of 6 Mtpy, after the resumption of the beneficiation process in 2Q21.

Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020, the production of iron ore increased by 0.8%, while in the accumulated result for the first nine months of this year, the expansion was 8%.

Vale’s scenario for ore

According to Vale, the third quarter was marked by increased production of iron ore and coal, following their respective production recovery plans and better weather conditions.

However, the company pointed out that there was a sharp drop in iron ore prices (-US$ 37/dmt of 62%Fe index vs. 2Q21), leading to a revision in the production and sale of high silica iron ore products .

The mining company also highlighted that in the third quarter there was a gradual resumption of North Atlantic Base Metal operations after the conclusion of a new collective agreement lasting five years in Sudbury.

Vale updates projections

According to the report, Vale has updated its nickel and copper production projections.

For nickel, the company informed that the projection is to reach between 45-50 kt in the fourth quarter, and in the 2021 consolidated a total of 165-170 kt. For copper, the new projection is 75-80 kt for the last three months of the year and 295-300 for the 2021 kt consolidated.

For iron ore, the guidance provided by the company is 315 to 335 Mt for this year.

Capacity resumption

Vale also informed that “it remains committed to its plan to resume capacity, which is also associated with the elimination of restrictions and cost optimization.”

According to the company, in the third quarter of this year, the operations of the Maravilhas III dam, in the Vargem Grande complex, were started after the issuance of a positive Statement of Stability Condition (DCE).

“As an additional step in the resumption plan, Vale started commissioning the Long Distance Belt Conveyor (TCLD) segment near the Vargem Grande dam in October, resuming after several tests that attest to the absence of increased risk to the structure. ”, I inform.

Additionally, he pointed out that, at the end of commissioning, an increase of 6 Mtpy of production capacity at the Vargem Grande site is expected.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related